Meet the ‘Boyfriend’ Singer’s Past Loves – Hollywood Life

Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Dove Cameron, 26, is an actress and singer best known for her hit song Boyfriend, which she released in 2022. And despite the fact that she famously sings about how she can be a better boyfriend, Dove is her -even going out with seriously accomplished men. Read on to meet the singers’ boyfriends over the years!

Ryan McCartan

The Disney Channel actress is dating her former partner Ryan McCartan29, from 2013 to 2016. Although the couple are very publicly in love with each other, they finally called it quits in October 2016. Ryan and Dove first met on the set of Liv and Maddie in 2012 and quickly fell in love.

In April 2016, Dove and Ryan were officially engaged, which he announced via Instagram. Ryan wrote, Dedicating my 1000th post to my fiancé. I can’t believe I can call you that. Thanks for saying yes. But just six months later, the couple appeared to have had a falling out when they announced their split. On October 5, 2016, Ryan took to Twitter to reveal details of the breakup. He wrote, Dove has decided this relationship is not what she wants. We still love each other very much. Please be sensitive, as this is painful.

And it seems there was some bad blood after their breakup, as Dove later wrote via Instagram that her ex-boyfriend was terrible to me. Ouch! Later, Ryan didn’t take the time to clap via twitterwriting, Take the high road, there is less traffic.

Thomas Doherty

Despite Doves’ first messy public split, she quickly moved on and found love again with Gossip Girl actor Thomas Doherty27. Dove and Thomas met while working together on the set of the 2017 Disney movie. Descent 2. The singer confirmed the news to PEOPLE at the time and said, were dating. I kind of keep it to ourselves, because everything feels so much more romantic and real when it’s yours and it’s private. She also added, “So we’re keeping the details to ourselves, but yeah, we’re dating.

Two years later, in 2019, Dove gushed to entertainment tonight that she had considered marriage. When asked about it, she said, I wonder if that’s something I even want to do, while adding, I think, if I’m going to marry anyone, it’s going to be him.

But sadly, their romance didn’t last too long, as Dove announced their separation via Twitter in December 2020. The Breakfast singer wrote, Hello everyone. In October, @thomasadoherty and I decided to go our separate ways. The decision was incredibly difficult, but we still love each other and will remain friends. Thank you for allowing us our privacy at this time. Thomas has not spoken publicly about their separation.

Dove Cameron’s Sexuality

Although Doves’ public relations are known to be mostly with men, the singer is, in fact, queer. She spoke to happy times around the time she came out and said, I’ve hinted at my sexuality for years while being afraid to spell it out for everyone.

When she opened up about her sexuality online, the singer said, I went to Instagram Live and said guys, I really needed to explain something to you guys. Maybe I didn’t say it, but I Great queer. It’s something I want to represent through my music because that’s who I am. And since then, Dove has released hit LGBT songs like Boyfriend, which is about a woman she wants to steal from a man.

Boyfriend’s lyrics include, I could be a better boyfriend than him / I could do the shit he never did / Up all night, I won’t stop / Thinking I’m gonna rob you / I could to be such a gentleman. Dove also published the music video to her song Breakfast, in which she flips the script and creates a world without patriarchy. The lyrics of the song include, I eat boys like you for breakfast / One by one hanging on my collar. Doves’ relationship status now appears to be single as she focuses on her music career.