Scott Patterson Recalls Filming ‘Disturbing’ ‘Gilmore Girls’ Scene





Gilmore Girls actor Scott Patterson recently opened up about a rather awkward scene he took part in in the Season 3 episode, “Keg! Max.” While reviewing the episode on his rewatch podcast I’m going all outPatterson took the time to focus on a trade between Lorelai (Lawrence Graham) and Sookie (Melissa McCarthy) that left the actor, who played Luke Danes on the show, feeling objectified. In the scene, the two women worshiped Luke’s behind after Sookie accidentally rubbed her hand on it, leaving Patterson in a state of shock from the excessive focus on his bottom. “It was disturbing. I realized it was wrong, and it didn’t make me feel comfortable at all. It made me feel really embarrassed, actually,” Patterson said. , by HuffPost. He felt like he was “treated like an object”, describing it as “infuriating”, “disturbing” and “disgusting”, and said he “had to put up with that throughout this scene and many takes “. Patterson never mentioned his discomfort at the time, sitting quietly during filming and anxiously awaiting the end of the day. The fact that he never shared how the script made him feel with the show’s creator left him with a “level of shame”. However, he described the set as very “stiff”, explaining that the actors were never allowed to deviate from what was written. He also felt torn between not wanting to “make waves” in a job he otherwise loved and being concerned about how the scene might affect his career. “What are the members of the Academy going to say when they see this scene?” he would wonder. (scroll down to continue reading) There’s a common thread among women who feel pressured to let themselves be sexualized for the sake of their careers, but it’s certainly not exclusive to them. “It’s as disgusting for women to objectify men as it is for men to objectify women, and it’s just as harmful,” Patterson pointed out. He also said that the fact that it happened in the early 2000s, before people were generally talking about the problem, doesn’t make it any less of a problem. Speaking out and denouncing objectification is the only way to fight it, so in that case, better late than never! No more news: • Paris Hilton confides in new Britney Spears single in all-pink tracksuit in new TikTok • Shaq partners with Papa John’s to ease the load on students • Chris Evans cuddles his pup in cute Instagram post for National Dog Day

