November holidays, Observances 2022: Daily, Weekly, Monthly
Once November rolls around, all the holiday planning (and everything that comes with the Thanksgiving holiday) tends to take center stage during the month. That being said, before much of the frenzy begins, as a nation we remember and celebrate Veterans Day to honor veterans. And of course, after Thanksgiving, many like to celebrate Black Friday with a day of shopping for all the deals. However, did you know that on any day in November, there are more than triple that number of festive observances to think about? We have a huge list of all Holidays and celebrations in November in 2022!
Some of these other holidays honor a profession or a group of people. For example, All Saints Day is celebrated to honor all saints in the church. Other celebrations are meant to raise awareness of the disease, such as Diabetic Eye Disease Month. And many others are more quirky and random like National Mason Jar Day or National Cook Day for your pets.
Apart from the daily celebrations, there are also celebrations that are celebrated either for a full week or for a whole month. For example, National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week takes place the entire week before Thanksgiving, the perfect time to help us step back and give back.
Since there are so many special days to consider for the month of November, we’ve put together a comprehensive list of November holidays and celebrations for 2022 so you can be in the know. Maybe you want to celebrate a few that you didn’t know about before.
Who proposes national days and celebrations?
Although some holidays have historical significance, there are so many random national days every year that you have to wonder who comes up with them and who is ultimately responsible for the list? If you like waffles and peanut butter, can you just call it a national holiday?
It’s actually almost as simple as that! A company or a person can declare a day and it can take off on social networks. However, if someone wants their idea listed on Chase’s annual calendar of events, it must be approved by Chase. They are looking for things that will interest almost anyone and only accept a small number of days from the thousands of submissions.
Some of the national days in November may excite you, such as National Donut Day or National Candy Day. These are easy to celebrate. The other two, like National Clean Your Fridge Day, can pass without a second thought. Whoever invented this one must have needed an encore to make it big!
List of Monthly Celebrations for November
According to the Chases calendar of events for 2022, the following monthly celebrations for November have been accepted.
- National Adoption Month
- American Diabetes Month
- Aviation History Month
- Banana Pudding Lovers Month
- Month of Bereaved Siblings, Worldwide
- Diabetic Eye Disease Month
- National Epilepsy Awareness Month
- eye donation month
- National Caregiver Month
- Georgia National Pecan Month
- National Inspirational Role Models Month
- National Long Term Care Awareness Month
- Lung Cancer Awareness Month
- National Spinal Awareness Month
- Movember
- National Dissertation Writing Month
- National Native American Heritage Month
- National Novel Writing Month
- Peanut Butter Lovers Month
- Picture Book Month
- Prematurity Awareness Month
- National Runaway Prevention Month
- Vegan month, worldwide
Weekly November celebrations
- National Fig Week (November 1-7)
- National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week (first full week of November)
- National Rad Tech Week (week of November 8)
- Global Kindness Week (Week of November 13)
- National Young Reader Week (second week of November)
- International Fraud Awareness Week (second full week of November)
- National Nurse Practitioner Week (second full week of November)
- Dear Santa Letter Week (second week of November)
- National Donor Sabbath (two weekends before Thanksgiving)
- National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week (week before Thanksgiving)
Holidays and bank holidays in November
November, 1st
- author’s day
- Autism Awareness Day
- National Biologics Coordinators Day
- national brush day
- national calzone day
- national cinnamon day
- National cook day for your pets
- National Fried Clam Day
- National Family Literacy Day
- national vinegar day
- Toussaint
- Extra Mile day
- First day of the meridian
November 2
- National Stress Awareness Day
- All Saints Day
- National Deviled Egg Day
November 3
- national sandwich day
- National Day of the Men Who Cook Dinner
- National Housewives Day
- National Cash Back Day
November 4
- national candy day
- National Chicken Women’s Day
- National Jersey Friday
November 5
- World Tsunami Awareness Day
- american football day
- national redhead day
- national donut day
November 6
- National Nacho Day
- End of summer time
- Saxophone Day
November 7
- Day of Action for Jobs
- National Canine Lymphoma Awareness Day
- Color in World Orange Day
- National Bittersweet Chocolate and Almond Day
November 8
- National STEM/STEAM Day
- national cappuccino day
- National Day of Parents as Teachers
November 9
- world freedom day
- Go to a day of art museums
- national scrapbook day
November 10
- Marine Corps birthday
- national day forget me not
- National Vanilla Cupcake Day
November 11th
- veterans day
- national metal day
- national sundae day
November 12
- National Happy Hour Day
- National Chicken Soup for Soul Day
- National French Dip Day
November 13
- Sadie Hawkins Day
- world kindness day
November 14
- National Pickle Day
- National Family Pajama Day
- national seat belt day
November 15
- American recycling day
- National Entrepreneur Day
- National Clean Your Fridge Day
- national philanthropy day
November 16
- national button day
- national fast food day
November 17
- national hiking day
- National Homemade Bread Day
- National Rural Health Day
- world philosophy day
- world pancreatic cancer day
November 18
- National Princess Day
- Substitute Educator Day
November 19
- National Gambling Monopoly Day
- national camp day
- National Macchiato Day
- International men’s day
November 20
- Future Teachers of America Day
- National Day of Absurdity
- Universal Children’s Day
21 November
- National Red Mittens Day
- world television day
- national prank day
November 22
- Go for a day of walking
- National Cranberry Relish Day
November 23
- National Espresso Day
- national cashew day
- National Jukebox Day
November 24
- Thanksgiving
- national day of mourning
November 25
- black friday
- National Play With Dad Day
- Native American Heritage Day
- national perfect day
- Buy Nothing Day
November 26
- national cake day
- Small Business Saturday
November 27
- National Bavarian Cream Pie Day
- National Day of Dried Crafts
November 28
November 29
- Electronic greetings day
- Give Tuesday
November 30
- International Computer Security Day
- National Mason Jar Day
- National Personal Space Day
- national foam day
A few facts to know about some of the holidays and celebrations in November 2022
- Daylight saving time ends on November 6, 2022, and is when we turn our clocks back one hour, which means it gets light earlier each morning and dark earlier each evening.
- Movember is when men grow their facial hair all November to raise awareness for cancer.
- Sadie Hawkins Day takes place on November 13 and is an American folkloric event and pseudo-holiday created by Al Capp’s classic comic strip Li’l Abner (1934–1978).
- American Indian Heritage Day (November 25) is when American Indians are given special honor by celebrating their cultures, accomplishments, contributions and heritage.
- Veterans Day is celebrated on November 11 because it was on this day at 11:00 a.m. that the First World War ended in 1918.
- The first Thanksgiving lasted three days and was not proclaimed a holiday until 1777.
