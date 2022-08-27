November holidays, Observances 2022: Daily, Weekly, Monthly





Once November rolls around, all the holiday planning (and everything that comes with the Thanksgiving holiday) tends to take center stage during the month. That being said, before much of the frenzy begins, as a nation we remember and celebrate Veterans Day to honor veterans. And of course, after Thanksgiving, many like to celebrate Black Friday with a day of shopping for all the deals. However, did you know that on any day in November, there are more than triple that number of festive observances to think about? We have a huge list of all Holidays and celebrations in November in 2022! Some of these other holidays honor a profession or a group of people. For example, All Saints Day is celebrated to honor all saints in the church. Other celebrations are meant to raise awareness of the disease, such as Diabetic Eye Disease Month. And many others are more quirky and random like National Mason Jar Day or National Cook Day for your pets. Apart from the daily celebrations, there are also celebrations that are celebrated either for a full week or for a whole month. For example, National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week takes place the entire week before Thanksgiving, the perfect time to help us step back and give back. Since there are so many special days to consider for the month of November, we’ve put together a comprehensive list of November holidays and celebrations for 2022 so you can be in the know. Maybe you want to celebrate a few that you didn’t know about before. Who proposes national days and celebrations? Although some holidays have historical significance, there are so many random national days every year that you have to wonder who comes up with them and who is ultimately responsible for the list? If you like waffles and peanut butter, can you just call it a national holiday? It’s actually almost as simple as that! A company or a person can declare a day and it can take off on social networks. However, if someone wants their idea listed on Chase’s annual calendar of events, it must be approved by Chase. They are looking for things that will interest almost anyone and only accept a small number of days from the thousands of submissions. Some of the national days in November may excite you, such as National Donut Day or National Candy Day. These are easy to celebrate. The other two, like National Clean Your Fridge Day, can pass without a second thought. Whoever invented this one must have needed an encore to make it big! Related: Reader’s Vacation Shortcuts for Entertainment List of Monthly Celebrations for November According to the Chases calendar of events for 2022, the following monthly celebrations for November have been accepted. National Adoption Month

American Diabetes Month

Aviation History Month

Banana Pudding Lovers Month

Month of Bereaved Siblings, Worldwide

Diabetic Eye Disease Month

National Epilepsy Awareness Month

eye donation month

National Caregiver Month

Georgia National Pecan Month

National Inspirational Role Models Month

National Long Term Care Awareness Month

Lung Cancer Awareness Month

National Spinal Awareness Month

Movember

National Dissertation Writing Month

National Native American Heritage Month

National Novel Writing Month

Peanut Butter Lovers Month

Picture Book Month

Prematurity Awareness Month

National Runaway Prevention Month

Vegan month, worldwide Weekly November celebrations National Fig Week (November 1-7)

National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week (first full week of November)

National Rad Tech Week (week of November 8)

Global Kindness Week (Week of November 13)

National Young Reader Week (second week of November)

International Fraud Awareness Week (second full week of November)

National Nurse Practitioner Week (second full week of November)

Dear Santa Letter Week (second week of November)

National Donor Sabbath (two weekends before Thanksgiving)

National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week (week before Thanksgiving) Related: 17 Easy DIY Thanksgiving Craft Ideas For Adults Holidays and bank holidays in November November, 1st author’s day

Autism Awareness Day

National Biologics Coordinators Day

national brush day

national calzone day

national cinnamon day

National cook day for your pets

National Fried Clam Day

National Family Literacy Day

national vinegar day

Toussaint

Extra Mile day

First day of the meridian November 2 National Stress Awareness Day

All Saints Day

National Deviled Egg Day November 3 national sandwich day

National Day of the Men Who Cook Dinner

National Housewives Day

National Cash Back Day November 4 national candy day

National Chicken Women’s Day

National Jersey Friday November 5 World Tsunami Awareness Day

american football day

national redhead day

national donut day November 6 National Nacho Day

End of summer time

Saxophone Day November 7 Day of Action for Jobs

National Canine Lymphoma Awareness Day

Color in World Orange Day

National Bittersweet Chocolate and Almond Day November 8 National STEM/STEAM Day

national cappuccino day

National Day of Parents as Teachers November 9 world freedom day

Go to a day of art museums

national scrapbook day (scroll down to continue reading) November 10 Marine Corps birthday

national day forget me not

National Vanilla Cupcake Day November 11th veterans day

national metal day

national sundae day November 12 National Happy Hour Day

National Chicken Soup for Soul Day

National French Dip Day November 13 Sadie Hawkins Day

world kindness day November 14 National Pickle Day

National Family Pajama Day

national seat belt day November 15 American recycling day

National Entrepreneur Day

National Clean Your Fridge Day

national philanthropy day November 16 national button day

national fast food day November 17 national hiking day

National Homemade Bread Day

National Rural Health Day

world philosophy day

world pancreatic cancer day November 18 National Princess Day

Substitute Educator Day November 19 National Gambling Monopoly Day

national camp day

National Macchiato Day

International men’s day November 20 Future Teachers of America Day

National Day of Absurdity

Universal Children’s Day 21 November National Red Mittens Day

world television day

national prank day November 22 Go for a day of walking

National Cranberry Relish Day November 23 National Espresso Day

national cashew day

National Jukebox Day November 24 Thanksgiving

national day of mourning November 25 black friday

National Play With Dad Day

Native American Heritage Day

national perfect day

Buy Nothing Day November 26 national cake day

Small Business Saturday November 27 National Bavarian Cream Pie Day

National Day of Dried Crafts November 28 November 29 Electronic greetings day

Give Tuesday November 30 International Computer Security Day

National Mason Jar Day

National Personal Space Day

national foam day Related: 10 must-haves for throwing a top-notch friends party A few facts to know about some of the holidays and celebrations in November 2022 Daylight saving time ends on November 6, 2022, and is when we turn our clocks back one hour, which means it gets light earlier each morning and dark earlier each evening. Movember is when men grow their facial hair all November to raise awareness for cancer. Sadie Hawkins Day takes place on November 13 and is an American folkloric event and pseudo-holiday created by Al Capp’s classic comic strip Li’l Abner (1934–1978). American Indian Heritage Day (November 25) is when American Indians are given special honor by celebrating their cultures, accomplishments, contributions and heritage. Veterans Day is celebrated on November 11 because it was on this day at 11:00 a.m. that the First World War ended in 1918. The first Thanksgiving lasted three days and was not proclaimed a holiday until 1777. Next, the best fall candles to bring comfort to your home.

