Bollywood at inflection point with low ratings





After decades of cinema, the Hindi film industry, also known as Bollywood, appears to be at an unprecedented juncture. Since January 2021, 43 Hindi films have received an average rating of just 5.9, far below the 7.3 rating of the 18 Hindi-dubbed films. According to a study by Economic Research Department of Bank of India – Latest Updates, Photos, Videos are just a click away, CLICK NOW’ > State Bank of India, One Point Increase in IMDB Rating Leads to an increase in revenue of Rs 17 crore. Attendance at single-screen movie theaters has declined, and films are now shown to multiplex audiences. The price of admission is 3x higher in multiplexes than in single screen rooms. The heavy entertainment tax for Hindi movies is another factor in the high ticket prices. Interestingly, 62% of single screen rooms are located in South India with North India accounting for only 16% and West 10% of all single screen rooms. This may also be the cause of the recent increases in local box office receipts for South Indian films compared to Bollywood films. The demographic makeup of states can have an effect on moviegoers. Online platforms offer a variety of genres, including comedy, drama, action, horror, and thriller. These platforms are more frequently used by millennials to view the genres they enjoy the most. Compared to North Indian states, South Indian states have a higher percentage of elderly people who still prefer going to cinemas rather than watching them online. According to a survey conducted by the State Bank of India’s Economic Research Department, more than 50% of individuals use OTTs for more than 5 hours per month, hence the rise of OTTs that is expected to reduce moviegoers and movie theater revenues. The conventional form of entertainment has been most negatively impacted by possibilities such as Smart TV and Chromecast entering the picture. According to the report, these innovations have helped bring the cinema experience home, delighting viewers with what seems like an endless array of options. The introduction of OTT (over-the-top), which represents 7-9% of the Indian entertainment market and is constantly expanding with more than 40 players and offering original multimedia content in all languages, has had a significant impact on the sector. . In India, there are already 45 crores of OTT users, and this number is expected to increase to 50 crores by the end of 2023.



