Anupam Kher says Anurag Kashyap’s view of Bollywood woes is ‘not important’ | Bollywood

Anupam Kher reacted to Anurag Kashyap’s remark that even some good movies are not performing well in theaters these days because people don’t have much money due to economic crisis in India and that they want to spend it prudently. Anupam, whose film The Kashmir Files is the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022 and his latest Telugu release Karthikeya 2 is also doing well at the box office, said Anurag was wrong about his statement. Read also| Anupam Kher says Southern films tell stories while Bollywood sells stars

In a recent interview, Anupam said Anurag Kashyap’s opinion is not important to him. The actor also noted that he believes people don’t go to theaters for lack of content rather than lack of money.

Anupam said to Siddharth Kannan, “Why should I legitimize his statement by answering this question? It doesn’t matter to me what he thinks, it doesn’t matter what he believes. got it wrong.”

The actor added, “Nowadays you can’t find plane tickets, you can’t buy tickets for good movies because the theaters are packed. Shopping malls and five-star hotels are overflowing with people. Parking lots are full, roads are clogged with cars. Does he mean there’s no money? People are just spending smart. People want to see good content. He also noted that even s ‘he doesn’t think the Hindi film industry is ‘sick’, he thinks it needs a change of approach as audiences have been introduced to various new content and many choices during the coronavirus pandemic .

Several high-budget and highly anticipated Bollywood films failed to perform at the box office this year, although South Indian films like KGF 2 and RRR broke records. Reacting to the crisis that preceded the release of his film Dobaaraa, Anurag Kashyap told News 18, “I agree that there are a few good films in the recent past that haven’t worked out, but you have to also understand that we are going through an economic crisis in the country. Basic products like biscuits and paneer are taxed today. Do you think people will buy expensive movie tickets until they are sure that will the film entertain them?

Anupam’s strong reaction to Anurag’s statement also comes after the filmmaker said in an interview that he hoped The Kashmir Files would not be selected as India’s official Oscar entry this year. The film’s director Vivek Agnihotri also reacted to Anurag’s comment and blamed him for judging the film without watching it.