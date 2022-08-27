MoviePass is back. Here’s what you need to knowExBulletin



Any movie, any theater, anytime, for $10 a month.

At one point, it was a sales pitch for the MoviePass subscription service, and millions of people signed up.

Now, if this all sounds too good to be true, that’s because it was. The company burned millions and went bankrupt in 2020. But now it’s back, and CEO and co-founder Stacy Spikes says this time will be different.

What changed?

To begin with, this time there will be a tiered prize system and credits will be involved.

Prices vary a bit depending on location, but generally prices will be $10, $20, and $30. Each prize comes with credits to use for the movies each month.

“And so if I want to go only on Friday night opening weekend, I’m probably going to use the maximum number of credits, if you think about peak and off-peak pricing,” Spikes said. “But let’s say I have no problem going to see that movie a few days later, on a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday night. I can use a lot less credits because theaters are more open to allowing a lower price.”



Won’t MoviePass Lose Money Again?

Spikes says the company also changed its business model.

The old MoviePass failed in part because it paid full price for the tickets it offered to its subscribers, he said. This time, MoviePass brokered deals with theaters.

“Even before launch, we negotiated partnerships with over 25% of all theaters. If you take out AMC, Regal and Cinemark, we have 40% market share outside of the big three,” he said. declared.

Don’t these great theaters have their own subscription services?

Yes, some do. Spikes is banking on MoviePass subscribers who want to mix up their movie releases.

“What we’ve found is that the consumer tends to go to three or four different movie theaters over the course of a year,” he said. “So you’ll have your summer blockbuster cinemas. You’ll have your art house cinemas. And so what we’ve found is that moviegoers like variety.”

He said if people live somewhere that only has an AMC or Regal theater, they won’t subscribe to MoviePass. “But if you want the freedom to go where you want and find the same value, then you’re going to want something like MoviePass.”



Do people have money?

Movie attendance plummeted during the coronavirus pandemic as people avoided indoor gatherings, and numbers haven’t quite returned to pre-pandemic levels as many feel pressures on the cost of living and high inflation.

Still, Spikes is confident people will come.

“People like to get away from it all. It’s still the cheapest form of out-of-home entertainment out there,” he said. “Going to a sporting event, a Broadway play or the opera will always cost over $100, so we think it’s a wonderful time to start again.”

When will it start?

MoviePass asks people to join the waiting list on their websitewhich will be open until August 29 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Once the waitlist closes, MoviePass will roll out in waves across the United States, starting on or around September 5, according to the company’s website, with placements based on roster engagement. queues at each location and the locations of partner cinemas.

Some 463,000 people registered in the first 24 hours, according to Insider. This included 30,000 sign-ups in the first five minutes, which caused MoviePass’s server to crash.

Patrick Wood adapted it for the web.