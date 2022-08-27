In ‘Funny Pages,’ a teenage cartoonist throws himself into his drawingsExBulletin

Scott Simon talks to writer and director Owen Kline about his new film, ‘Funny Pages’, in which a young cartoonist explores the relationship between creativity and craftsmanship.

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

“Funny Pages,” a new Owen Kline film hitting more than 30 theaters this weekend, has already been hailed as a cult classic. It screened at the Cannes Film Festival, received rave reviews from Rotten Tomatoes, but after only a few reviews. And it took years to be seen. It’s the story of Robert, a 17-year-old cartoonist in Princeton, NJ, who doesn’t want to be a student because he fears it will block and corrupt his creativity. He moves into a barely habitable basement in Trenton, gets into modest trouble with the law, is uncommunicative and sullen with his parents, and devotes himself full-time to trying to become as subversive as his designs.

(SOUNDTRACK FROM THE FILM, “FUNNY PAGES”)

MATTHEW MAHER: (As Wallace) I don’t really understand what you see in funny animal comics.

DANIEL ZOLGHADRI: (As Robert) You don’t like any funny animal comics? – Pogo, the Ducks.

MAHER: (As Wallace) The ducks?

ZOLGHADRI: (As Robert) Donald Duck and his nephews, Daisy, Scrooge McDuck, Fethry Ducks. Some of these Carl Barks Duck comics are actually quite sophisticated.

MAHER: (As Wallace) Are you guys [expletive] Martians? They are 10-year-olds in the 1950s.

SIMON: The film stars Daniel Zolghadri, Matthew Maher, Miles Emanuel and writer and director Owen Kline – who happens to be the son of Kevin Kline and Phoebe Cates – joins us now. Thank you very much for being with us.

OWEN KLINE: Thank you very much. I am honored. It was wonderful.

SIMON: I have to ask you how much of this story is taken from your own story?

KLINE: I think everybody has a bad fight when – in their – you know, 15, 16, 17. You know, coming out of puberty is pretty uncomfortable and awkward. And those hormones and the teenage mind interact and explode in all kinds of interesting ways. I don’t know if – did you have children?

SIMON: Yes. Yes. And they’re teenagers, conveniently – 19 and 15 – but, you know, role models. But go ahead. Yeah.

KLINE: Yeah. Well, get ready. It happens.

SIMON: (Laughs) Oh, believe me. I say…

KLINE: Fifteen – to the rumbles of – you know, anyway. I mean, I wanted to be a cartoonist when I was a kid. So this fabric – I just – I put it in this movie.

SIMON: Yeah. There is – I don’t hesitate to call it – a kind of surprising and shocking unexpected turn in the first minutes of the film. At least, I certainly didn’t expect it. Did you want to, if I can put it that way, subvert the usual flow of storytelling like Robert’s teacher tells him to subvert it?

KLINE: I really think about the lesson at the start of the movie – there’s a drawing lesson at the start of the movie of some sort of irascible, maybe maniacal mentor figure helping the kid with his drawing portfolio. But he tries to get the child to wake up and observe the things the child is already preoccupied with and inclined to observe and connect him a bit more to his particular voice.

SIMON: What do Robert and his acquaintances find in the comics?

KLINE: You know, I was – I drew comics as a kid and – you know, comics. And I guess just by seeing your immediate fingerprint in terms of your inclinations on the page, I think they show up in surprising ways. It is probably the most self-reflective medium. And it’s one voice. You know what I mean? It’s one voice for everything visual, all the dialogue, all the – everything.

SIMON: You were still at that point in your career where you were presented as the son of two great performers. This movie might put you on that hump. But you were also in a famous movie when you were 13, “The Squid and the Whale.” But I read that you grew up in show business, but swearing – and that’s the word I think I attributed to you in a, in quotes – swearing at show business. Could you help us understand this?

KLINE: At least maybe exaggerating a bit. No, I just never had an inclination for show business and kind of – I guess that put me off a bit, but only because I grew up in New York. I didn’t grow up in Los Angeles. I was a bit protected from show business, you know? And then doing “Squid And The Whale” when I was a kid definitely steered me towards personal cinema in 16 millimeters, you know? This movie pointed me to that which led me to Anthology Film Archives where I worked as a teenager and interned for the archivist and found all this body of work and the Kuchar brothers and a cinema more personal is what I connected to just on the east coast.

SIMON: I was touched by the scenes where Robert and his parents try to talk to each other, but it doesn’t quite work.

KLINE: Well, that’s interesting. How did this affect you?

SIMON: They both try. They all try – all three.

KLINE: Yeah, it’s a communication breakdown in a way. But I think Robert’s character has more control than them in any scenario they find themselves in. You know, he’s also fueling the fire there.

SIMON: Tell us a bit about Robert’s friends. I’ll refer to them – they love cartoons that look crumpled up. And by that, I don’t mean their hair or their clothes. Something seems to have, you know, stirred their hearts a little bit. They all try to reach out in different ways.

KLINE: I love wrinkles. It’s, like, a very – it’s a phrase that didn’t come into the conversation around this movie. I like – I will hang on to crumpled. Do you tell comedians that they are drawn to drawing or reading? Or both, I guess.

SIMON: All that, yeah. All that – their – you know, their lives.

KLINE: Yeah. Yeah. I guess there’s just a certain level of homework in the comics that are sort of – there’s a mess in, I don’t know, uninhibited underground comics or something. And people either want to kiss in this mess or not. I imagine, you know, it’s the same for people watching this movie. But comedy is the thing that I think people really respond to and kind of – I don’t know. What’s amazing about comedy is that it opens people up. I do not know. You are more vulnerable if you laugh to have – it is easier, for example, to stick the knife in a certain way.

SIMON: This film was shot in 2019. What has happened to it since?

KLINE: Actually, the movie was shot in 2017, 2018, and bits between then and now are pretty – you know, I mean, and until…

SIMON: Wow.

KLINE: … Fairly recently. You know, it was a movie that I spent like 10 years – it was really – it was very difficult to make. Nobody wanted to do it. I spent about two or three years trying to get someone to read it. And the right people read it. It was a slow evolution – it was not a regular production model. It was never meant to be. It was never meant to be.

SIMON: Your characters raise a question towards the end of the film. Someone says, isn’t imagination more important than craftsmanship? Well, let’s put it this way. I thought the question was left unanswered. Ask yourself what you think about it.

KLINE: I think craftsmanship and imagination are sort of in a kind of complicated tango with each other. I think you can’t have one without the other.

SIMON: Owen Kline – his movie ‘Funny Pages’ is in theaters now. And I enjoyed this one. I will eagerly await the next one. Thanks a lot.

KLINE: Thank you.

