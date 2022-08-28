Pilou Asbk on Live Away From Hollywood

ComingSoon editor Spencer Legacy spoke to Pilou Asbk about his villainous role in the upcoming Prime Video movieSamaritan.Asbk talked about playing bad guys and living away from the Hollywood lifestyle.

13-year-old Sam Cleary suspects that his mysterious and reclusive neighbor Mr. Smith is actually a legend lurking in plain sight, the film’s synopsis reads. Twenty-five years ago, Granite City’s super-powered vigilante, Samaritan, was pronounced dead after a fiery battle in a warehouse with his rival, Nemesis. Most believe he perished in the fire, but some, like Sam, hope he is still alive. With crime on the rise, Sam makes it his mission to lure Samaritan out of hiding to save the city from ruin.

Spencer Legacy: What drew you to Samaritan when it was introduced?

Pilou Asbk: First of all, I’m not in a position where people will pitch me stuff. [laughs] So I still have to go to auditions and make tapes, etc. Hopefully that might change one day, but in fact you don’t want that to change. When people give you an audition it’s also a chance for you to show another side of yourself, you know what I mean? Or you always get the same roles, and I’ve done a lot of villains now, so maybe I want to try something else.

But with Samaritan, he was working with Julius Avery. We went out Suzerain. I know him; hes a great buddy of mine now. Were really good friends. Were in baby pictures and stuff like that. The script, and working with Wanna [Javon Walton] and, of course, to work with Sly. Work with the big man. Coming out of Denmark, Copenhagen works with royalty like Sylvester Stallone. It’s a dream come true.

You mentioned that you’ve played a lot of villains. Do you prefer more heroic characters or do you prefer more evil characters?

No, the thing is, if you saw me in the previous work that I did 15 years ago, and I did that for 10 years, you would see that I did a lot of television, a lot movies, Oscar-nominated movies and stuff like that, very diverse work. But the thing is, I have an accent. I am Danish. I can’t hide it. Until I learn to do an American accent, I’ll always be a bad guy. Americans can be a little black and white with this sometimes, but it’s totally cool, man.

I don’t want to criticize Hollywood because Hollywood gives me the opportunity to live my dreams and I love it. But I have to work with the accent and the more I work with it the better and more nuanced I can do the job.

Your character, Cyrus, is quite intense in Samaritan. How did you get into that headspace for each take?

I called my wife. [laughs] Don’t post this!

Maybe I have a lot of anger inside of me, but I don’t. I have been married for 15 years now. I have a nine year old daughter. I like to play Nintendo. I’m so far from the whole Hollywood lifestyle and I’m so far from Cyrus, it’s unbelievable. I come from a safe and good background, no problem at all. I’ve never been in a fight, but put in the right situation with the right suit, the right gun, the right tattoos, the right cast, the right everything, I just feel this energy where you can I don’t know if anything can happen. You know what I mean?

And when you work with Julius and you work with Sly, I don’t want to be cheap. I want to go all out. It may be the only film I will make again with Julius. And it may be the only film I will make with Sylvester Stallone. I don’t want him to go and go, he’s boring. I want him to go and say to himself, I’ll put it in Rocky 25!