Three Dutch soldiers injured in shooting in Indianapolis entertainment district

Three Dutch commandos were injured in a shootout in Indianapolis’ entertainment district around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

At least two of the soldiers were in critical condition after the attack, according to a spokesman for the Dutch Ministry of Defense who spoke to NLTimes.

The NL Times report says the commandos were involved in an argument before the shooting.

Dutch newspaperGeneral Journal reports that the injured men are members of the 108 Commando counter-terrorism company. The group trains in a facility designed to teach urban combat.

“The shooting took place in front of the hotel where the commandos are staying,” said a ministry spokesman. “The incident happened during the military’s free time.”

DailyMail.com has contacted the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Dutch Department of Defense for comment.

The group was staying at a local Hampton Inn.

The three injured men are members of the Dutch Commando Corps, the group’s insignia is shown here, they were in Indianapolis as part of an urban combat training program

Police were called to the Hampton Inn around 3.30am where they found the three injured men lying outside the hotel, reports Fox59.

The station reports that police have several witnesses but said no arrests have been made. The shooting did not take place inside the hotel.

The hotel where the shooting took place is in the 100 block of South Meridian Street, at the intersection of Meridian and Maryland streets.

Indiana authorities said they do not believe the shooting was random and there was no threat to the public.

Although fatal shootings are down in Indianapolis from a record high of 271 in 2021, 2022 is still on course to be the second-deadliest year in the city’s history, reports Fox59.

Despite the lower overall homicide rate, nearly twice as many minors were killed on city streets compared to the same period last year.

The mayor’s office has set aside $15 million for citywide anti-violence community grants.

The Dutch Ministry of Defense said the families of the victims had been informed.

The American and Dutch armies have long-standing ties. In July 2022, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III met with his Dutch counterpart, Kajsa Ollongren, at the Pentagon.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Austin thanked the Dutch for their support for Ukraine after the Russian invasion.

The two countries are also collaborating in the fight against drug trafficking in the Caribbean, Austin said. He added: “I know the Netherlands is also committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

In recent years, the Dutch have purchased F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and MQ-9 Reaper drones from the United States.

Ollongren also mentioned collaborations between the US and Dutch military in the fight against cybercrime.

“Our relationship is based on shared commitment, freedom and rights,” she said.