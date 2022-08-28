When Indian TV shows were inspired by Bollywood scenes





TV series makers are under immense pressure to deliver new content every day. Sometimes it’s a lack of ideas, other times it’s a lack of appetite for risk. With so much pressure on their heads, they often succumb to the beaten path that never fails to impress audiences. Either way, copying and pasting a scene from a hit Bollywood movie has become a norm on television. Whenever TRPs drop or ideas run out, the safest bet is to recreate a famous Bollywood scene and the job is done. For example, an elaborate romantic scene between the main characters or the delivery scene would keep TV audiences hooked without too much brainstorming. Discover the times when TV shows were inspired by Bollywood scenes. Sasural Simar Ka was inspired by Mirch Masala:Mirch Masala’s climactic scene where the women threw red chilli powder at Naseeruddin Shah was the highlight of the film. He was recreated in the show Sasural Simar Ka. In the show, when Vikrant (Aadesh Chaudhary) tried to force Simar to marry him, the village women showed courage and threw red chili powder at Vikrant to protect Simar from him. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was inspired by Chennai Express:Yeh hai Mohabbatein, star of Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi, was loved by all. But the show had a Chennai Express connection. A scene from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Chennai Express was recreated in the show. Karan Patel picked up Divyanka Tripathi and walked up the temple stairs. Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyar was inspired by Kuch Kuch Hota Hai:Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is one of the cult romantic films of all time. The rain sequence between Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol has been etched in the memory of the public as one of the best scenes of all time. TV couple Ronit Roy and Pallavi Kulkarni, who played Neil and Ragini in Sony Entertainment Television’s Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyar, recreated the same magic on the small screen by sharing a romantic moment in the rain similar to Kuch Kuch’s Hota Hai. Ronit dressed in black and gorgeous Pallavi in ​​a red saree showcased their sizzling chemistry as they set the scene for romance. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin was inspired by 3 idiots:Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin with Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma recently got everyone talking as the creators recreated the 3 Idiots scene. Virat delivered Pakhi’s baby with Sai, a doctor who directs him via video call. It was a copy of the scene from 3 Idiots when Aamir Khan delivers Mona Singh’s baby. Manufacturers have received a severe backlash for the same. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan was inspired by Baadshah:Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan recently presented amazing special episodes of Janmashtami. During the same period, the creators recreated the iconic scene of Shah Rukh Khan’s star, Baadshah. In the movie, SRK was forced to kill the CM during a conference meeting. It passes the same to the CM. Now in the show the same scene has been recreated in which Shabir Ahluwalia was forced to kill the politician. He was adored by fans of the series. Watch this space on IWMBuzz.com for more updates. Also read: Exclusive: Mona Singh and Sharman Joshi reunite for a project

