Yellowstone actor shares strong feelings about portraying Indigenous actors in Hollywood





It’s no secret that the portrayal of actors from Indigenous backgrounds has been a particularly weak link throughout Hollywood history. There are far more examples of harmful stereotyping and whitewashing of people from Indigenous communities than rare examples of film and television finding grounded approaches to portraying Indigenous people. Yellowstone and 1883 Actor Martin Sensmeier has spoken out about this widespread issue after his role in the hit series. Over the past month, a huge Hulu movie has been steadily highlighting Indigenous representation with the Predator prequel, Prey, featuring an all-native cast and presenting a version where the audience can see the story unfold in the Comanche language . Martin Sensmeier, who was one of two Yellowstone series, has previously shared her strong feelings about Indigenous representation over the years. In his words: When I was a kid when I saw aboriginal characters in movies they opened the movie with face paint they are mad at the white man you already despise us from the start – this stuff is harmful. I have never seen an article about Alaska Natives on television. If you’ve never met a native and the portrayal you see is someone on TV appropriating our culture or romance, we become a fairy tale. Martin Sensmeier is one of the few native actors in major franchises who can speak out on this issue and he did on the Smithsonian Channel . The actor was part of HBO Westworld as Wanahton, played a physical therapist named Martin in Yellowstoneis the second season before playing a Native American Comanche warrior named Sam as part of the series’ complicated relationship with native people in the recent Yellowstone spin off 1883. Here’s what else he had to say: As an actor, what I’d like native kids to see, just someone representing something real, that’s real power, because I want people to know who we are. Sensmeier is the son of a German-Tlingit father and a Koyukon-Athabascan mother, which makes him an Alaskan native with European-American ancestry. As an actor who has played many Native roles throughout his career, he pointed out that he has yet to see representation of Alaska Natives. Too often he has witnessed the appropriation of his culture in Hollywood films and television. When it comes to the Yellowstone franchise in particular, while it includes Indigenous representation in a hugely popular series, it has also been criticized by people within Indigenous communities. University professor Liza Black, who is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, for example, once wrote about the series earlier this year, calling the “graphic violence against women – Indigenous women” and saying that she ” erases the history between natives and settlers” to High Country News . Despite the criticisms, Yellowstone gave Indigenous actors such as Sensmeier and others within the community the platform to have these discussions and perhaps talk about how the representation of these communities can improve in Hollywood in the future. After Yellowstone The Season 4 Finale Dropped A Lot Of Details at the beginning of this year, season 5 is expected to air on November 13. Yellowstone the franchise is available to stream with a Paramount Plus Subscription .

