West Hollywood Sheriffs Station Holds Catalytic Converter Theft Prevention Event





The Los Angeles County West Hollywood Sheriffs Station Sheriffs Departments are hosting another Catalytic Converter Theft Prevention Event in West Hollywood on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the Pacific Design Center (PDC), located at 8687 Melrose Ave. The catalytic converter theft prevention event will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. To reserve a spot, call Deputy Umpaiboom at [email protected] or 323-893-2805. The West Hollywood Sheriffs Station hosted a catalytic converter burning event last May. Sheriff’s staff engraved an identifying serial number on a free vehicle catalytic converter for West Hollywood residents. The engraving helps law enforcement identify and connect the converter to your vehicle in the event of theft and recovery. Vehicles will enter the PDC from Melrose Ave., and burning will take place in the loading documentation area. A catalytic converter is a device that uses a catalyst to convert three harmful compounds in car exhaust into harmless compounds. The three harmful compounds are: Hydrocarbons (as unburned gasoline)

(as unburned gasoline) Carbon monoxide (formed by the combustion of gasoline)

(formed by the combustion of gasoline) Nitrogen oxides(created when the heat in theengineforces nitrogen in the air to combine with oxygen) Carbon monoxide is poisonous to any air-breathing animal. Nitrogen oxides lead to smog andacid rainandhydrocarbonsproduce smog. In a catalytic converter, thecatalyst(in the form of platinum and palladium) is coated onto a ceramic honeycomb or ceramic balls which are housed in a muffler-like package attached to the exhaust pipe. The catalyst helps convert carbon monoxide to carbon dioxide. It converts hydrocarbons into carbon dioxide and water. It also converts nitrogen oxides back to nitrogen and oxygen. Across the country, SUVs and trucks are becoming targets for opportunists looking to cash in on the valuable precious metals used in catalytic converters. A standard catalytic converter contains several hundred dollars worth of platinum, palladium and rhodium. The ground clearance of trucks and SUVs makes it easy to access converters, so all a thief needs is a reciprocating saw and about 60 seconds. This trend has police on the lookout in many parts of the country where this type of theft has been a problem. Police are warning SUV and truck drivers to park in busy, well-lit areas.

