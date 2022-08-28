‘The Invitation’ Box Office Opener Leads Horribly Slow Weekend – The Hollywood Reporter





August’s scorching days can always lead to a slowdown in cinema, but this year is horribly bad. If estimates hold, Sony The invite will limp to No. 1 nationwide with an opening in the $6-7 million range after grossing $2.6 million on Friday from 3,114 theaters. The most successful horror film among young women was widely panned by critics, despite earning a C CinemaScore from audiences (it’s actually not unusual for horror fare to get a C grade). George Miller’s new movie Three thousand years of nostalgia, which had a stellar world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, opened to $1.2 million on Friday from 2,436 venues for an expected weekend of around $3 million for seventh place. The MGM and United Artists Releasing title had intended to open in far fewer theaters as it is more of a specialty title than a mainstream offering, but theater operators have urged the UAR to let the film be booked due to a lack of overall product. Bleecker Street Specialty Film Breakup chose to launch in 902 locations. Projections show John Boyega’s thriller debuting under $1 million for a potential 15th place finish. Back in the top 10, Sony High-speed train is expected to come in second with around $5.5 million, followed by Top Gun: Maverick Where Dragon Ball Super: Super heroes with a projection of $5 million each. Top Gun: Maverick now ranks 9th on the all-time list of highest-grossing films, not adjusted for inflation. Nationally, it will end Sunday with more than $690 million in ticket sales. Dragon Ball Super is eyeing a steep drop of 75% or more after topping the charts last weekend with an impressive $20.1 million. The beastalso starring Elba, is expected to round out the top five at the box office this weekend with an estimated $4.3 million. The weekend’s overall domestic box office gross is expected to be $54 million, the worst since February. Additionally, the weekend is down more than 16% from the same frame in 2021, when the COVID-19 delta variant was much more of an issue in terms of cinema. The same weekend last year, the horror photo candy man debuted at $22 million, while free guy remained a solid earner in its third weekend with $13.2 million. Exhibitors have been preparing for a parched August schedule after a string of high-profile studio releases this spring and summer. The drought – due, at least in part, to post-production delays – will continue into September and the first part of October. Mega-circuit Cineworld cites the pressures of slowing content as one of the reasons it is preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States, where it operates Regal Cinemas. Wall Street analysts and others counter that debt-free theater chains, like Cineworld, are in a much better position to weather the current circumstances. Box office estimates will be updated Sunday morning.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/invitation-box-office-opening-horrifyingly-slow-1235207175/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos