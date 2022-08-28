‘Will of the People’ is Muse’s call for revolutionExBulletin

(EXTRACT FROM A SONG, “WILL OF THE PEOPLE”)

MUSE: (Singing) The will of the people, the will of the people, the will of the – the will of the – the will of the people…

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Muse speaks up, calling for a revolution.

(EXTRACT FROM A SONG, “WILL OF THE PEOPLE”)

MUSE: (Singing) Let’s push the emperors into the ocean. The will of the people, the will of the people, the will of the – the will of the – don’t need a weapon…

SIMON: The Grammy Award-winning band just released their ninth studio album. It’s called “Will Of The People,” and it’s an unflinching look at our world through shades of glam rock, electro pop, and industrial metal. Matthew Bellamy is the frontman of Muse and joins us now from Los Angeles. Thank you very much for being with us.

MATTHEW BELLAMY: Hello, nice to meet you.

SIMON: It’s been four years since you released your last album. What prompted you to do it now?

BELLAMY: Well, in 2019 we finished a long, exhausting world tour that we did, and we decided to take a break because I was going to have a baby in 2020. And we all know what happened passed in 2020 as well. So the desire to create and the kind of inspiration to make a record – that kind of pushed that forward a bit. And so we actually started making a record influenced, obviously, by the big change that we saw in the world at that time.

SIMON: Well, talk about it, how what you’ve seen in the world informs, inspires, directs some of the music you have here.

BELLAMY: Yeah, I mean – but it goes way back, as far as the internet goes, which became a major thing in the early 2000s. I mean, I remember, like, people started to kind of feel like distrust of, say, the powers that be, you know, I also call it (ph), like, this populism that was sort of, you know, growing all over the western world in particular. And then, seeing that kind of head-turning over the last few years or a few years, I think that was definitely an influence. On top of that, we had the whole Trump situation, leading up to the Capitol riots and so on – quite unusual, living through a time when a lot of dystopian things seemed to be happening in real time.

(SOUND EXTRACTION OF THE SONG, “LIBERATION”)

MUSE: (Singing) Silence. You will silence us. You stole the airwaves, but the air is ours.

SIMON: The song “Liberation” – I could ask you about each of those lines, I think. But let me take you stolen the airwaves, but the air belongs to us.

BELLAMY: Yeah. So for me, what changed in the 2010s, especially in the second half of that decade, is that we had to tolerate going through this period where social media got to a point where it hijacked everything. You know, every news story just seemed to be, like, someone tweeted this, someone tweeted – these are controversial things, which are just kind of incentive algorithms to get reactions.

(SOUND EXTRACTION OF THE SONG, “LIBERATION”)

MUSE: (singing) So I guess we should thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you. We’ve had enough. We thank you for…

BELLAMY: And then, also, there are parts of that song that were influenced by seeing some of the Black Lives Matter protests and seeing some of the anger and frustration of people who feel like they don’t be heard.

SIMON: Yeah.

BELLAMY: It’s a song for strangers, I guess. You know, it’s a song, like, for all the people who feel like they – their perspective can never be heard, that – you know, their frustrations can never be addressed. And then there are those crazy elites with millions and millions of followers who just dominate the airwaves, dominate the news stories. The song is a bit – it’s almost a fantasize about a fictional post-revolution period where, democracy being a little more accessible, we reconfigured how to control power.

(SOUND EXTRACTION OF THE SONG, “LIBERATION”)

MUSE: (Singing) Release.

SIMON: Let me ask you about some of the musical influences in that creepy pop techno song, “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween.” Let’s listen.

(SOUNDTRACK FROM THE SONG, “YOU MAKE ME FEEL LIKE IT’S HALLOWEEN”)

MUSE: (singing) When you turn off the lights, you make me feel like it’s Halloween. It’s Halloween. When you…

BELLAMY: I thought there weren’t enough Halloween songs.

SIMON: I couldn’t even think of a second one.

BELLAMY: I know, yeah. It’s like so many artists do Christmas songs, but I thought, well, that’s not very Muse, you know? So not why – we’ll do a Halloween song. So that’s another reason we’re going down this road; it looks a little creepier and creepier. And, you know, we grew up as kids in the 80s. And I like kind of, you know, 80s horror movies. Like, I remember, you know, Stephen King movies.

(SOUNDTRACK FROM THE MOVIE, “CUJO”)

BILLY JAYNE: (As Brett Camber) Cujo?

(GROWLING DOG SOUND EXTRACTION)

JAYNE: (as Brett Camber) Cujo, what’s going on?

(SOUNDBITE OF DOG BARKING)

JAYNE: (As Brett Camber) Cujo.

BELLAMY: Yeah, some of that stuff, I think, obviously influenced me when I was a kid. So when you’re nine albums deep, you can’t help but want to look around a bit and look at other sounds in other genres and things.

(SOUND EXTRACTION OF MUSE SONG, “EUPHORIA”)

SIMON: You’re about to go on tour again, I understand.

BELLAMY: Yeah, yeah. We do a few kinds of little shows in October. And then it will kind of help inform us to plan our biggest tour next year. We’re very, very motivated to have that feeling again, you know? And seeing the crowd jumping up and down and cheering and us being in the crowd watching a great concert or being on stage and seeing the whole crowd having a great time, you know – for me I would say that’s euphoria.

(SOUND EXTRACTION OF THE SONG, “EUPHORIA”)

MUSE: (Singing) Euphoria, give us euphoria. It was all work and no play. Give me euphoria. I need euphoria. I need…

SIMON: When people listen to “Will Of The People”, do you like it if they just go, well, it’s a beautiful album? Or do you want to, I don’t know, get them up and do something?

BELLAMY: So I think if some people just listen to it as purely fun music and, like, don’t even care about the lyrical elements, I think I’m totally, totally happy with that. But overall, if I were to feel like – you know, set up some kind of, you know, what do I want Muse to do for people who have a deep interest in music – it there’s a strength in all of us that can actually get you through the toughest, toughest times, you know? A lot of Muse songs are about that, and it’s probably me basically bringing it up for myself and then sharing it with others and hoping it might help people feel like you don’t. You weren’t alone with some of these thoughts, you know, that can bother you at all.

(SOUND EXTRACTION OF THE SONG, “UPRISING”)

MUSE: (Singing) It’s not over now. I won’t leave you in the dark because I need you so much.

SIMON: Matthew Bellamy, he’s the frontman of Muse – their new album, “Will Of The People”, has just been released. Thank you very much for being with us.

BELLAMY: Thanks for inviting me.

(SOUND EXTRACTION OF THE SONG, “UPRISING”)

MUSE: (Singing) Can we kiss, contagion on our…

