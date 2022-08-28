Fans keep comparing Denzel Washington and John Boyega. The Star Wars actor responded





You know you’re doing something right when people start comparing you to Denzel Washington. But if anyone is worthy of comparison, it’s star wars former John Boyega. Boyega has given stellar performances since his breakthrough role in Attack on the block. Thus, viewers were to see a bit of Washington in the star wars star. The film and TV actor heard the comparisons online and finally responded to them. His performance in the thriller Breakup didn’t drown out the similarities between the two actors as audiences compared his performance to that of Denzel Washington in 2002 John Q. The comparison started making so much noise that “John is Denzel” started trending online. While John Boyega was aware of the jokes online, he played down fans regarding him as the successor to the two-time Oscar winner. Boyega mentioned to Yahoo! that he doesn’t necessarily believe he got there right away. In his words: I’m not involved in this conversation, man. If that’s what they see, then it’s a blessing. Denzel is one of the best actors in the industry. And I just started. So for me, I don’t have the time or the stripes to even get involved in such a conversation. I will certainly thank God for such an opportunity. As Boyega mentioned, he’s still early in his career and has more big roles to achieve Denzel Washington status. But being compared to Washington is always flattering for any rising player making a name for himself. The small ax the actor wants to devote time and effort to building a filmography similar to the Macbeth tragedy the icon in front of his name and Washington are mentioned in the same sentence. But it appeared that John Boyega could approach Washington territory with his new movie. His co-star Nicole Beharie said the energy and hard work he brought to the set “made his job easier.” Same Breakup Co-writer Kwame Kwei-Armah couldn’t help but sing Boyega’s praises as he recalled knowing the 30-year-old actor was “going to be brilliant” as frustrated veteran Brian Brown Easley. But her final performance surprised even Kwei-Armah once on set. Of course, Denzel Washington has been the bar for rising actors. Not only John Boyega, but MCU star Michael B. Jordan and his son John David Washington have faced those comparisons since making a name for themselves in Hollywood. Even Oscar winner Will Smith called Washington a mentor after receiving a sweet note as they competed this past season for the Best Actor award. But the double Oscar winner is keen to pay it forward if he sees something in young actors, because he was responsible for Elvis star Austin Butler lands the title role, and Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell is trying his luck at a Hollywood career. But John Boyega seems to be getting critical acclaim after his Golden Globe-winning role in small ax. The star wars star receives reviews for Breakup as critics named it the film’s best performance. The real-life thriller is in theaters right now. We will see it later in the historical epic The female king like King Ghezo as seen in the badass trailer. The film will arrive in theaters on September 16. If you want to see what else is coming out, our 2022 movie schedule will help you keep track of new releases.

