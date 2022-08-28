Keith Urban catches up with ‘Wasted Time’ with the return of Pine Knob – Daily Tribune





Keith Urban expressed his desire to “make up for lost time” on Friday night August 26 at the Pine Knob Music Theater. And the country veteran certainly did just that over the course of a hit-packed two hours and 15 minutes, starting the last weekend of the month in exuberant fashion for an almost sold-out crowd. It had been four years since Urban had performed a sold-out concert in these parts, not including his short 2019 solo to close out the Stars ‘n’ Strings performance at the Fox Theater. His latest album, 2020’s “The Speed ​​of Now Part 1”, topped the country charts, but like many other releases, it was somewhat subsumed by the pandemic. But neither that nor the physical absence dampened his Pine Knob fans’ enthusiasm to see him, nor Urban’s sincere enthusiasm to play, which made for a typically exciting, if sometimes too busy, evening. . Urban rarely disappoints on stage, of course. Since emerging in earnest 25 years ago with his band The Ranch, the Australian-born multi-threat artist has been a stage powerhouse, delivering rock ‘n’ roll energy with a healthy slice of twang and establishing himself as one of Nashville’s most successful performers. guitarists in addition to his hit songs. It’s a chemistry that has served Urban, and his audience, well, and while he’s sometimes not a country flavor of the moment like, say, his Friday opening act Ingrid Andress, he’s certainly a ” old” school which is still very relevant in the genre, and in music in general.. Appearing in silhouette at the center of his high-tech stage on Friday, Urban and his five-member band got things done quickly with “Tumbleweed” from “The Speed ​​of Now” and didn’t let up the throttle as the cast roared through favorites such as “Days Go By”, “Wild Hearts”, “Somewhere in My Car”, “John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16”, and “Kiss a Girl”. Urban took a moment to read the signs held up by fans and wish happy birthday to onlookers who he might see end up dropping a “happy birthday everyone.” The show never went on too long without success, and Urban was “joined” by Pink and Carrie Underwood via video to recreate their duets on “One Too Many” and “The Fighter”, respectively with a singing crowd towards the end. of the last. . Urban also playfully added references to other songs in his set, as well as Ram Jam’s “Black Betty” during “Tumbleweed” and Big Audio Dynamite’s “Situation No Win” in “Days Go By.” Urban played a bit of John Denver’s “Thank God I’m a Country Boy” during a brief mini-set on a second stage near the Pine Knob lawn, then returned to the main stage to end a long “Somebody Like You” featuring a single from “The Lion Sleeps Tonight”. “We just sang a song about a lion. Sleeping. In a jungle not just any jungle. A mighty jungle,” Urban said with a laugh. “I’m gonna lose my car keys but remember every word of this fucking song!” And he closed the main set with another long romp, through “Wasted Time,” which incorporated power chords from The Who’s “Baba O’ Riley” and references to Lou Reed’s “Walk on the Wild Side” and “Mmm Bop” by Hanson. “We’re just messing around,” he admitted with a laugh, but even if some of the schtick was redundant, did we really need multi-instrumentalist Nathan Barlowe vamping on Eurythmics and White Stripes hits? or the well-worn light-up-room cell phone trick? this did little to deter Urban’s triumphant return. Andress, meanwhile, was all busy during her debut set which took place on the day of the release of her second album, “Good Person.” It was also a kind of homecoming; she was born in Southfield while her father was coaching with the Detroit Tigers, although the family moved to Colorado soon after. With a few hits including “Wishful Drinking” featuring Sam Hunt from the new album, Andress drew a sizable crowd for her performance, which slipped a rendition of the Allman Brothers Band’s “Whipping Post” among her own songs. Former Heartbreakers guitarist prepares for new role as frontman and bandleader Imagine Dragons give ‘everything we’ve got’ to sold-out Pine Knob show Sammy Hagar and his friends had a blast on Tuesday night at Pine Knob Korn and Evanescence happily bring the heavy to the Pine Knob Music Theater

