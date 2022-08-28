Is the rise of OTT platforms causing Bollywood films to fail at the box office?

Bollywood appears to be facing a disruption it has never seen before as the average rating of 43 Hindi films since January 2021 continues to drop.

According to a report by the Economic Research Department of the State Bank of India, the number of single screen theaters has decreased and films are now shown to multiplex audiences.

In a multiplex, the ticket price is three to four times higher than in single-screen theaters. The high ticket prices are also due to the high entertainment tax for Hindi movies.

Interestingly, 62% of single-screen cinema halls are in South India, with North India having only a 16% share, followed by West with 10% of all halls single screen cinema.

This could also be the reason why South Indian films are generating more revenue than Bollywood films recently, according to the report. The demographic profile of states can have an impact on moviegoers. Online platforms offer different genres like action, horror, drama, thriller and comedy.

According to a report by the State Bank of India’s Economic Research Department, the rise in OTT is expected to eat away at viewership and profits as more than 50% of people use OTT for more than 5 hours per month. Moreover, options such as Smart TV and Chromecast entering the picture have impacted the traditional mode of entertainment the most.