How Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward Became Hollywood’s ‘Golden Couple’
As a new documentary about their marriage receives rave reviews, 9Honey delves into Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward’s iconic bond.
They were known as Hollywood’s “golden couple” and had a marriage of more than 50 years, but Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward’s love story wasn’t as simple as boy meets girl.
In fact, when the screen icons met in 1953 before their respective rise to fame, Newman was married to another woman and Woodward thought he was rather “dull”.
Yet just five years later they would marry and half a century later Woodward would see her husband buried after 50 years of true Hollywood love.
Watch the trailer for “The Last Movie stars” above.
Newman and Woodward met while starring in the play Picnic, which was to be his Broadway debut and where Woodward was a stunt double at the time.
At 28, Newman was already a married man and had three children with his then-wife, Jackie Witte, but Woodward didn’t mind because she didn’t want him.
The day they met, she’d escaped the August heat on set by hiding in her agent’s air-conditioned office, where she’d been surprised to find Newman already avoiding the sweltering temperatures.
Newman later confessed he fell in love with the 22-year-old the moment he laid eyes on her, but to Woodward he was “just a pretty face”. Although, she admitted, a very Pretty.
“She was modern and independent, while I was shy and a little conservative. It took me a long time to persuade her that I wasn’t as boring as I looked,” once admitted Newman, according toPaul Newman: A Life by Shawn Levy.
“I have a steak at home. Why should I go out for a burger?”
The pair became friends during production, and while the chemistry was there, Woodward wasn’t about to break up what seemed like a happy family.
But when Picnic wrapped up, she and Newman stayed in touch and eventually reconnected in 1957 when they starred together in the classic film The long, hot summer.
The script had their characters falling in love after a fiery romance, but as Woodward and Newman performed in front of the cameras, there was no denying the real chemistry between them.
When filming wrapped, the pair couldn’t deny the sincere feelings they had for each other, and Newman divorced Witte after quietly moving in with Woodward.
However, Newman admitted that the guilt he felt for leaving Witte was something he would “carry with him”. [him] For the rest of [his] life.”
In January 1958, Woodward and Newman were finally married, marrying in Las Vegas before fleeing to London for their honeymoon.
They then settled in Connecticut, where they started a family in an 18ecentury farmhouse that was a far cry from the mansions and favorite LA movie stars of the day.
In the 1960s, Hollywood marriages were often expected to crumble and burn, especially when they were between two big stars.
But over the years, Woodward and Newman never seemed to fall deeper in love.
“People stay married because they want to, not because the doors are locked,” Newman once said of their commitment to each other.
And when asked how he avoids being unfaithful, Newman joked: “I have a steak at home. Why should I go out for a burger?”
As for Woodward, she confessed that even though she was married to a Hollywood heartthrob, it was her humor that always kept her going.
“He’s very handsome and very sexy and all that stuff, but it all goes out the window and what’s ultimately left is if you can make somebody laugh,” Woodward said. Today.
“And he makes me laugh a lot.”
They welcomed three daughters in the following years – Elinor “Nell” Newman, Melissa “Lissy” Newman and Claire “Clea” Olivia Newman and seemed like the perfect, happy family.
As for their acting careers, Newman and Woodward again shared the screen several times, and Newman even directed Woodward in Rachel, Rachel in 1968, for which she received an Oscar nomination.
When the film was released, Newman confessed that he made it specifically for Woodward, because she essentially “gave up her career” for him.
But Woodward has been filled with other work, juggling life as a wife and mother with charitable endeavors and a weird movie role over the years.
Newman has also branched out by starting the Newman’s Own Foundation, which sells pasta sauce, popcorn, salsa, and more, with every penny of the proceeds going to nonprofit organizations.
Although there were rumors that Newman had an affair in the late 1960s, friends of the couple denied that anything like that had happened.
Decades passed and the couple remained together, with those who knew them often remarking how loved they seemed even 20, 30 and 40 years after their marriage.
“Joanne Woodward was sitting on the ground with her back against the trunk of a large tree, her legs stretched out in front,” author Carol Joynt wrote after seeing the couple together.
“In her lap rested the head of Paul Newman, who occasionally touched her face and hair while enjoying the music. I may be left speechless. To this day, it’s the most romantic thing I’ve never seen.”
This romance persisted until 2008, when their 50-year marriage was cut short by Newman’s tragic death from lung cancer at the age of 83.
Hollywood’s “golden couple” lasted decades longer than anyone thought, and to this day, fans marvel at how the beautiful pair have remained so happily married for so long.
But according to Woodward, the secret to their marriage was simple: “We really loved each other.
“We could talk to each other, we could say anything without fear of being ridiculed or rejected. There was trust.”
