5 Best Bollywood Movies From Liger To Cuttputlli On OTT Platforms, Checklist





During the first half of 2022, several Bollywood movies were released. While a few of them had huge box office success, several movies didn’t perform as expected. Now is the time for them to hit the OTT platforms. Below, we have listed the top 5 Bollywood movies that will soon be released on OTT: Cuttputli Cuttputlli is an intense crime thriller starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The film will premiere directly on OTT on September 2 skipping the theatrical release. The film is the remake of the 2018 hit Tamil film Ratsasan. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Sargun Mehta in key roles. The film’s official synopsis read “3 murders, 1 town, a cop and a serial killer on the loose!” Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar Release date: September 2, 2022 Khuda Hafiz 2 Khuda Haafiz 2 is a sequel to the hit 2020 movie “Khuda Haafiz”. The film follows the story of Sameer and Nargi who, after overcoming all obstacles, finds a ray of sunshine when little Nandini comes into their lives, whom they adopt and their family is complete. But their happiness is short-lived as Nandini disappears. Following this, Sameer does everything to save his missing daughter. Where to watch: Zee5 Release date: September 2, 2022 liger Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday star Liger which hit the big screen this week will be released on Disney+ Hotstar as the maker has already finalized a deal. With the buzz surrounding the film and the chemistry of the lead pair, Liger, the film opened to mixed reviews. Only the next few days will tell how the movie fared at the box office. However, Liger’s OTT release date has yet to be finalized but the film is said to be released during Diwali. Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar Laal Singh Chaddha After the box office debacle, Aamir Khan star Laal Singh Chaddha will be released on the OTT platform sooner than expected as the makers planned to release the film six months after the release. Reportedly, the makers have signed a deal with Netflix and will likely premiere on the platform eight weeks after release instead of the six-month window. Where to watch: Netflix Raksha Bandhan Akshay Kumar’s latest release “Raksha Bandhan” did not have a good run at the box office and received mixed reviews from critics and fans. Raksha Bandhan is a family artist who tells the story of the beautiful bond between Lala Kedarnath (Akshay Kumar) and her four younger sisters. Besides Akshay, Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth and Deepika Khanna were seen in the lead roles. The film should be released on Zee5 by the end of September. Where to watch: Zee 5

