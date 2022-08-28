Spy: Hollywood A-lister spotted dinner at Ponsonby





Elizabeth Banks arrives at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Photo/Getty Images

Fabulous and funny Hollywood star Elizabeth Banks was spotted having dinner at Ponsonby last Saturday night. The actress, director and producer was spotted at chef Nic Watt’s Inca restaurant. The Hunger Games star was thought to be with her husband, sportswriter and film producer Max Handelman, and their sons, Magnus and Felix. There was no private dinner for the famed Charlie’s Angels actor, screenwriter and director. Spy’s source says Banks was relaxed and low-key, enjoying trendy South American street food and East Asian dining. The 48-year-old was reportedly beaming, possibly still tanned after a recent holiday in Greece. Inca Ponsonby would not comment on their famous guest or what she chose from the menu. In May, Banks tweeted to his 2.2 million Twitter followers, “Hollywood ain’t kicked me out yet! I need records for good food in Auckland,” a reference to the news that she would shoot the movie A Mistake, in the city of sails. Restaurant recommendations from followers included St Helier’s Bay Bistro, the iconic Giapo Ice Cream Parlor, Depot Eatery and SkyCity’s Gusto at the Grand. In A Mistake, based on Carl Shuker’s bestselling novel, Banks stars as Dr. Elizabeth Taylor in the medical thriller drama, adapted for the screen by Kiwi writer and director Christine Jeffs of Sylvia fame. Banks’ character sees his career and life turned upside down after an operation on a young woman goes horribly wrong. The plot sees Taylor wade through the fallout of error with her tough and abrasive personality, and follows how she and her career survive turmoil in a clearly sexist field. Industry sources are silent on the Auckland filming location, but Spy has heard that several big Kiwi names were in the film’s cast and much of the production crew were also neo. – Zealander. American entertainment publication Deadline reported that principal photography on A Mistake was set to begin in mid-August. Related Articles A Mistake is produced by New Zealand-based GFC Films, produced by Matthew Metcalfe whose latest film, Whina, the story of frontman Dame Whina Cooper, won universal acclaim. Inca is close to the GFC office in Gray Lynn. If Banks were looking for stylish locals near Ponsonby, Hollywood Kiwi star Karl Urban’s pad might be free. He is back in Canada to shoot season 4 of The Boys. Banks made a guest appearance in a Season 3 episode of the hit Prime Video series. Metcalfe and Jeffs secured $2.29 million to produce A Mistake from the New Zealand Film Commission and Te Puna Kairangi, the government’s Premium Productions for International Audiences fund. Deadline has announced that Cornerstone Films will kick off international sales of the GFC production at Cannes and co-represent with UTA Independent Film Group in the United States. Cornerstone and GFC also collaborated on Whina.

