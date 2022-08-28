Entertainment
Court upholds Hollywood producer’s decision after San Diego County family sues him over woman’s death
A state appeals court has upheld judges’ exoneration of a film producer who faced civil liability in the 2015 drowning death of his assistant, a woman whose parents reside in County County. San Diego.
Carmel Musgrove, 28, died while on a 2015 trip to Bora Bora with producer Joel Silver.
In its decision Thursday, the three-judge panel of the Second District Court of Appeals found that Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Dennis J. Landin ruled correctly in February 2021 in awarding producer Joel Silvers a motion to dismiss the part of the wrongful death case filed against him. by Musgrove’s parents.
ABC 10 News reported that the family is from La Mesa.
The plaintiffs had argued that Silver should be held secondarily responsible for the actions of her boss who allegedly swamped their daughter with alcohol and drugs before she drowned.
Silvers’ attorney, Matthew E. Voss, argued that Musgrove’s death was unforeseeable on the part of his client and did not occur during the course and scope of his chief’s employment. , Martin Herold.
In writing the unanimous opinion, Judge Brian M. Hoffstadt agreed with Silvers’ attorney.
While the precedent on vicarious liability is messy, we find that the chef’s nighttime activities with the assistant fell outside the scope of his employment under each of the four criteria set out by the California courts for assess the extent of employment for the purpose of imposing vicarious liability, writes Hoffstadt.
Money in no way made it a custom or benefited from Herolds’ conduct in supplying Musgrove with alcohol and drugs during a late night date in a bungalow private, Hoffstadt added.
Silver was in Bora Bora for the honeymoon of actors Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux, who have since divorced, when her personal assistant’s naked body was found floating in a lagoon near the Four Seasons hotel at 1 a.m. August 20, 2015.
Autopsies in French Polynesia and San Diego County concluded that the probable cause of death was drowning with drugs and alcohol as contributing factors, along with fatigue and heat stroke.
Ronald and Ann Musgrove filed their lawsuit in August 2017, alleging their daughter was overworked and supplied with cocaine during the trip by Herold, with whom she allegedly had a romantic relationship.
Herold was sued with Silver, Silver Pictures and Silver-Katz Holdings. Musgroves’ parents settled part of the case against Silver Pictures and Silver-Katz Holdings in January 2020. Silver is no longer with Silver Pictures, the production company he founded in 1980 that co-produced the franchises of Lethal Weapon, Matrix and Sherlock Holmes movies.
In an affidavit submitted in November supporting the dismissal of the part of the case against him, Silver denied having any responsibility for Herolds’ alleged actions. He maintained that his practice is to promote and maintain a drug-free work environment.
Mr. Herold was not acting within the scope and scope of his employment as my family’s personal chef during the trip to Bora Bora at the time Mr. Herold and Mrs. Musgrove allegedly consumed alcohol and drugs prior to his died, and when Ms. Musgrove allegedly went swimming in the lagoon at night near her bungalow at the Four Seasons hotel during the trip to Bora Bora, Silver said in her statement. Mr. Herold was not acting as my employee or agent at the time.
Silver also said that he did not encourage any dangerous activity during the trip, including the use of alcohol and drugs or swimming in a lagoon late at night in adverse weather conditions, and therefore I did not created no condition that placed Mrs. Musgrove in jeopardy or danger during the trip to Bora Bora, or at any other time, that would have resulted in her drowning.
But Musgrove’s parents argued the evidence showed Herold’s actions with their daughter were in the course of his employment at Silver.
It is clear that Silvers established the custom and practice for his staff and employees to accompany him on his vacation to perform work for him and that they were expected to engage in leisure while on the trip, according to their documents. judicial. The trip to Bora Bora was not the first family vacation on which Silver brought both Herold and Musgrove. Silver typically took two family vacations a year, and regularly took Musgrove and Herold on those vacations.
On previous trips to Bora Bora, Silver arranged for Herold to stay at the Bora Bora Hilton instead of the Four Seasons with the rest of his party, according to plaintiffs’ court documents.
On this occasion, however, Silver had Herold stay at the Four Seasons, a decision that was obviously made for his own benefit and convenience so that Herold would be readily available when needed, the plaintiffs alleged.
