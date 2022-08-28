Padres Daily: Time to get greedy; Azocar returns focused; house against road; Hader’s Status

Hello from Kansas City, Mo.,

It was good.

Now they have to do it again.

Even before the Padres had a big offensive game last night, you can read about the 13 carries and 19 hits in my game history (here), they were talking about having more than one.

We have to have several games in a row where we play well, said Bob Melvin on Wednesday.

I don’t think that offense clicked the way it can, Josh Bell said minutes later. And when he does, it’s just a matter of how long he can stay locked up.

It takes the first to start a sequence. And after finally breaking through they had one more hit with runners in base position last night than they had in their previous nine games, the Padres weren’t giving up on acknowledging they had to be more productive more often.

It’s the most important thing we’ve had all year, said Wil Myers. I mean, we’re now at this stretch where everything is right in front of us, and we have to go out there and do it. We can’t go through another stretch where we’re struggling and then have another big game. We have to keep having good games, good solid games, hitting with runners in scoring position like we did tonight.

That kind of outburst has often been unique for the Padres. They mentioned several times during the season that it would only take one game to get them started. Then they will have this game. And the next day they will start scratching again.

The Padres hadn’t scored more than three points in a game since scoring 10 on Aug. 17. They followed that game by scoring once the next day. They managed seven, 13 and 10 points in back-to-back wins Aug. 9-12, but scored a total of 12 points in the next four games. They have scored at least nine points five times in their last 21 games. They have been shut out four times in their last 17 games.

They face Daniel Lynch (4-8, 4.58) today and Jonathan Heasley (1-7, 5.21) tomorrow.

It is no longer time to take advantage of it.

Beating Kris Bubic, who had a 5.29 ERA going into last night’s game, was what the Padres needed to do. But that was a recent rarity. Incredibly so.

In their previous nine games against pitchers who started against the Padres with an ERA of 4.20 or higher, the Padres have lost six times. And those pitchers combined for a 3.18 ERA in those nine games.

The Padres can make all their offensive struggles a distant memory if they can finish strong and head to the playoffs playing like they expected all along.

Especially where we are in the season right now, Melvin said, we need to be able to do it multiple times.

Azocar back

You can tell that Melvin really likes Jos Azocar. It’s mostly in the way the manager smiles when he talks about the rookie outfielder who walked the team out of spring training with the idea that he would be a defensive backup and pinch runner more than anything. .

He’s there when you need him, Melvin said last night. He’s ready for any role thrown at him.

Last night, Azocar started in center field and had a career-high four hits and a career-high three times. He is 5 for 7 since his recall a week ago. He’s batting .257/.300/.343 in 150 plate appearances this season.

Azocar, 25, said that during his three weeks in Triple-A, his focus was basically on maintaining focus. It was a curious admission, given that he demonstrated an early knowledge of the game and a desire to learn that endeared him even more to the coaching staff.

I tend to be focused, but sometimes I lose it, Azocar said. I have to be more focused and prepare myself all the time. I have to keep working because sometimes I miss the little things, and I can’t.

Everywhere that

The Padres average a full haul more and have better offensive numbers across the board when playing away from Petco Park. But that’s largely down to a good start on the road. Lately, it didn’t matter where they were playing.

Including last night, the Padres are averaging .240/.331/.367 and averaging 4.6 points per game while going 7-9 in their last 16 road games.

In the same span, they hit .250/.333/.434 and averaged 4.6 points per game while going 10-7 at home.

They scored nine or more points four times in those 17 home games and scored nine or more points three times in the 16 road games. Also during that span, there were two home shutouts and two on the road.

Joe’s Misfortunes

Joe Musgrove had gone 104 batters without issuing a walk before MJ Melendez watched a 3-2 curveball into the dirt in the third inning last night.

Musgrove landed his curve for a strike just eight times on 17 pitches last night in his shortest outing of the season. His cursor was slightly better, but not as effective as usual. These are usually his outside throws, and they allow his fastball to be more effective.

I haven’t felt like myself lately when it comes to my breaking balls, said Musgrove, who gave up a run in the third inning and four more while recording just two outs in the fourth. Both tonight weren’t so good. I fell behind a lot of guys with breaking balls and then forced myself into a situation where I had to throw the fastball and change. Not a good early game execution. You’re falling behind the guys with some of your best throws, you kind of have to get away from them to get back to them. And the damage came to these places. The last handful of outings didn’t quite feel (like) myself. But that’s what I love about baseball. I’m really good at understanding things. This trial and error thing. I don’t feel far away. More than a good day’s work to get back on track.

Musgrove has allowed just five runs (2.37 ERA) in 19 innings in his previous three starts. In the previous four starts, he had a 7.29 ERA in 21 innings.

More time ?

Josh Hader could get closer to the Padres again at any time.

What coaches are looking for is for him to be comfortable with adjustments in his delivery. They might also want to see it be effective in one or two other low to medium leverage exits. But if it looks good, it probably won’t be more than that.

We don’t have too many games left, Melvin said. He came here for a reason. It is to close. And he has quite the history of doing so. So whether it’s one or two good outings, you can see him again in that role.

Hader allowed six runs on four hits, five walks and two hits while recording four outs in three outings before being demoted last week. He pitched a scoreless eighth inning, allowing two soft singles and striking out three, in a resounding loss Wednesday.

Small bites

With two scoreless innings last night, left-hander Adrian Morejn didn’t allow a run in a career-high 11 2/3 innings. It is a period that covers his nine appearances in August.

Ha-Seong Kim will likely be back in the lead tonight with southpaw Lynch on the mound. Kim is batting significantly better against southpaws, even though he was only 1-for-4 against them last night while going 2-for-2 against right-handers.

Austin Nola was 1 for 3 with a sacrificed walk and fly last night. As of August 3, Nolas’ on-base percentage .423 is second on the team behind Juan Sotos .438.

Melvin said Soto was available last night as a hitter and has a chance to start today. I wrote in my notebook (here) what Soto looked like during pre-match training. This story also touched on Fernando Tatis Jr.’s planned shoulder surgery, Jorge Alfaros’ knee injury that put him on the injured list and the recall of Luis Campusano to replace him, the improvement in Bells and the success of Nabil Crismatts when he retired the first batter he faces in an inning. . The story pointed out that Crismatt allowed at least one run in six consecutive innings in which he allowed the first runner to reach base. So what did Crismatt do last night? He allowed two singles to start the ninth inning before escaping without allowing a run.

Musgrove allowed a home run in seven straight games, a career high.

The Padres improved to 24-6 when they hit multiple home runs.

Myers hit his first home run since May 13, a 108-at-bat streak that was cut short by a two-month stint on the injured list with a knee problem. Myers was 3-for-5 with a homer and a brace last night and is batting .296/.350/.426 in 60 plate appearances since returning from IL.

Jurickson Profar has been 2 for 5 with a walk and has a .393 on-base percentage in his last six games. He’s hit base at a .231 clip in his previous 15 games. He is chasing grounds outside the zone at a 14.9% rate in the last six games, while he was chasing at a 25.6% rate the previous 15 games.

The Padres have won 40 of 47 games in which they have scored in at least three innings. This 85% win rate is the fifth best in the majors.

There are only six home sites in Major League Baseball that aren’t called Field or Park, and the Padres play at two of them (Kauffman Stadium and Dodger Stadium) on this trip.

Alright, that’s it for me. Speak to you tomorrow.