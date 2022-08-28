First among equals Old Bollywoods heroes

Ashok Kumar is one of the four pillars of old Hindi or Hindustani cinema i.e. from the mid 1930s to the 1970s. The other three pillars are Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand and Raj Kapoor. Of the four actors, Ashok Kumar was the oldest from 1936 with Achhut Kannya produced by Bombay Talkies owned by his leading lady Devika Rani and her film-educated husband Himanshu Rai in Germany just before the rise of Hitler and the Nazis. in 1933. The film dealing with the scourge of the caste system in India is directed by Franz Osten, a refugee from Germany and friend of Himanshu Rai. Osten knew little or no Hindi. Achhut Kannya proved to be a big hit with the middle class which included a large portion of the paying audience.

Bombay Talkies had a modern outlook from the start, its owners being upper class, Western educated, overseas traveling, intellectually conscious Bengalis who understood their duty as film producers to make films that highlighted the main social causes that affected their fellow Indians. The Bombay Talkies were equally aware of their role as agents of change in a society frozen in time and moribund morals. In this sense, a Bombay Talkies production was as socially conscious, albeit from a middle-class perspective, as anything produced by New Theatres, Calcutta or Prabhat Talkies, Pune. Ashok Kumar, who became a lead actor after serving as a film development assistant in the lab, at the whim of Himanshu Rai, the boss, grew up among very talented and educated people. The head of the studio’s camera department was the talented Carl Joseph Wirsching, also a refugee from Germany, Gyan Mukherjee, the director of Kismet which lasted three years, was there, as was Saadat Hasan Manto, a screenwriter, destined to achieve the immortality. as an Urdu short story writer and many more. Himanshu Rai remained the most powerful influence in Ashok Kumar’s life, which helped him grow as an artist.

Ashok Kumar studied all aspects of filmmaking at Bombay Talkies, but must have been pleasantly surprised at his growing success as an actor. His mentor Himanshu Rai had told him from the start that he should strive to behave naturally in front of the camera and speak naturally as well. He learned to cast his voice and control it on his own. He also practices in front of a mirror to find a balance between speech and the physical gesture that accompanies it on the screen. A diligent study of the acting styles of Hollywood actors such as Ronald Coleman, Spencer Tracy and Leslie Howard helped him to give more believable performances in Hindi films. Before him, acting in Hindi, indeed all films produced in Indian languages, was melodramatic. He passed his secret on to his Bombay Talkies protege, Dilip Kumar, aka Yusuf Khan, who was to be a great naturalist actor.

He gave some of his most compelling performances where he was given a full character to play. Parineeta (1953) by Bimal Roy based on the Bengali novel by Sarat Chandra Chatterjee gave him the role of Shekhar, the benefactor of Lalita, a young orphan woman, played by Meena Kumari, a surprisingly talented nineteen-year-old whom he likes very much but does not like. really understand; then again, in Bimal Roy’s Bandini (1963) as Bikash Ghosh, the revolutionary who unwittingly fails Kalyani, the love of his life, brilliantly played by Nutan. He shone in good company as an actor. He gave many memorable performances such as Kanoon by BR Chopra (1960), as a troubled judge, or in 1972, in Pakeeza by Kamal Amrohi, where he played Nawab Shahabuddin, an aristocrat with a troubled conscience. One could cite many other performances that deserve to be remembered.

Among his many contributions to the art of acting are his performances as Indian cinema’s first anti-hero in Kismet (1943) and later in Sangram (1950) both directed by Gyan Mukherjee. His natural aptitude for comedy was put to good use in Bandish (1956) with Meena Kumari and Daisy Irani, and in Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi (1958) with his brothers Kishore Kumar, Anoop Kumar and Madhubala, both directed by Satyen Bose and the two great successes. . In Chalti Ka…, he stood up to Kishore Kumar at her wackiest and bubbly Madhubala at her most mischievous. Towards the end of his career, he had a hilarious turn in Victoria No. 203 (1972) by Brij with Pran, and was very funny in Chhotisi Baat (1975) by Basu Chatterji, not forgetting Khubsoorat (1980) by Hrishikesh Mukherjee .

Ashok Kumar’s many talents included a tremendous one for the organization. When Devika Rani left Bombay Talkies after the death of Himanshu Rai, and after her marriage to Russian artist Svetoslav Roeric in 1943, a debt of Rs.28 lakhs had accrued, Ashok Kumar and his fellow publisher Savak Vacha, have taken over. the studio and made enough low-budget blockbuster films to pay off debtors. That same year, Ashok Kumar became a partner in a production company called Filmistan founded by his brother-in-law Sashadhar Mukherjee, Rai Bahadur Chunnilal and Gyan Mukherjee. Filmistan became a big hit. Later, Sashadhar Mukherjee founded Filmalaya, a highly successful production house from the late 1950s to the 60s. Ashok Kumar was also awarded the Padma Shri Award and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award from the Government of India.

Nabendu Ghosh’s biography of Ashok Kumar, despite its hagiographic tone, is also genuinely informative, insightful and loving. We are grateful to his daughter Ratnottama Sengupta and the publisher Sleeping Tiger for the reprint.

Dadamoni: The Life and Times of Ashok Kumar

By Nabendu Ghosh

talking tiger

p.p. 187, Rs.499

