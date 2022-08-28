Tesla in the mid-1980s at the New York State Fair (photos)





Tesla landed on stage in the mid-80s Saturday night on the Chevy Court stage at the New York State Fair. Tesla made their third appearance at the Great New York State Fair and their first appearance since 2007. The band is celebrating their 30th anniversary tour. Tesla, named one of VH1’s 100 Greatest Hair Metal Artists, is known for his hit songs like Signs and Love Song. See full daily entertainment schedules here. COMPLETE 2022 NYS FAIR CONCERT SCHEDULE August 24 at 1 p.m.: Steven Page at Chevy Court

August 24 at 2 p.m.: stuffed animals at Chevy Park

August 24 at 6 p.m.: Jimmie Allen at Chevy Court

August 24 at 8 p.m.: Chevelle at Chevy Park

August 25 at 1 p.m.: The Prodigals at Chevy Court

August 25 at 2 p.m.: David Nail at Chevy Park

August 25 at 6 p.m.: Great White at Chevy Court

August 25 at 8 p.m.: The Art of Rap with Ice-T at Chevy Park

August 26 at 1 p.m.: Jeff Rosenstock at Chevy Court

August 26 at 2 p.m.: Claud at Chevy Park

August 26 at 6 p.m.: Niko Moon at Chevy Court

Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. TLC at Chevy Park

August 27 at 1 p.m.: The Ripcords at Chevy Court

August 27 at 2 p.m.: Tink Bennett & Tailor Made at Chevy Park

August 27 at 6 p.m.: Tesla at Chevy Court

August 27 at 8 p.m.: The Jacksons at Chevy Park

August 28 at 1 p.m.: Avalanche at Chevy Court

August 28 at 2 p.m. Lawrence

August 28 at 6 p.m.: Bryce Vine at Chevy Court

August 28 at 8 p.m.: Stranger at Chevy Park

August 29 at 1 p.m.: Chubby Checker at Chevy Court

August 29 at 2 p.m.: Infinity at Chevy Park

August 29 at 6 p.m.: Max Weinbergs Jukebox at Chevy Court

August 29 at 8 p.m.: Boyz II Men at Chevy Park

August 30 at 1 p.m.: Hermans Hermits with Peter Noone at Chevy Court

August 30 at 6 p.m.: Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy at Chevy Court

August 30 at 8 p.m.: Boy George & Culture Club at Chevy Park

August 31 at 1 p.m.: Tionesta at Chevy Court

August 31 at 2 p.m.: Jess Novak Band at Chevy Park

August 31 at 6 p.m.: Patti LaBelle at Chevy Court

August 31 at 8 p.m.: Nelly at Chevy Park

September 1 at 1 p.m.: Alex Miller at Chevy Court

September 1 at 6 p.m.: Special .38 at Chevy Court

September 1 at 8 p.m.: Riley Green at Chevy Park

September 2 at 1 p.m.: Tai Verdes at Chevy Court

September 2 at 2 p.m.: Lizzy McAlpine at Chevy Park

September 2 at 6 p.m.: Gin Blossoms at Chevy Court

September 2 at 8 p.m.: 24KGoldn at Chevy Park

September 3 at 2 p.m.: COIN at Chevy Park

September 3 at 1 p.m.: Syracuse JAMS FunkFest at Chevy Court

September 3 at 8:30 p.m. Midnight Star at Chevy Court

September 3 at 8 p.m.: Dropkick Murphys at Chevy Park

September 4 at 1 p.m.: Noah Thompson at Chevy Court

September 4 at 2 p.m.: NONEWFRIENDS at Chevy Park

September 4 at 6 p.m.: ERNEST at Chevy Court

September 4 at 8 p.m.: City Girls at Chevy Park

September 5 at 12 p.m.: Prince Tribute Band (Gary Sanchez presents The Prince Experience A Loving Tribute 2 Prince)

September 5 at 1 p.m.: Resurrection A Journey Tribute at Chevy Park

September 5 at 4 p.m.: Night Ranger at Chevy Court

September 5 at 6 p.m.: Dire Straits Legacy at Chevy Park Concert rules:The NYS Fair website features itsPoliticsfor events at Chevy Park or Chevy Court. Smoking/vaping is prohibited in the grassy areas of Chevy Park or Chevy Court.

Do not stand on benches or tables.

Do not sit on another’s shoulders.

Aisles must be clear of people, strollers, wheelchairs, scooters, etc.

Places cannot be reserved for others. In case of personal necessity, an individual can hold up to 2 additional places for a limited time.

Personal items left unattended, such as blankets, clothing, coolers, bags, etc., intended to save seats will be collected and held for return to the Fairgoer.

Wheelchairs and seats with reduced mobility are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Each wheelchair and seat with reduced mobility is entitled to 2 companion seats. Companions seated in the wheelchair section must remain seated.

Seats for the visually and hearing impaired are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Each visually and hearing impaired customer is entitled to 1 companion seat. Accompanying persons seated in the section for the visually and hearing impaired must remain seated.

No professional cameras or professional recording devices are allowed.

No umbrellas during the show.

