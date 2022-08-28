Rie Kugimiya and the protagonist of Tsundere

With a career that precedes her, Rie Kugimiya is perhaps one of the most iconic and recognizable voices in modern anime. Known to many fans as the “Tsundere Queen”, Kugimiya has made a name for herself portraying characters like Alphonse Elric from Hiromu Arakawa’s classic. Fullmetal AlchemistLouise of Zero’s Familiar; the titular character of Shakugan not ShanaKagura of Gintama and is responsible for bringing to life not only various iconic Queens of Hot and Cold, but other major and minor characters.

How did Kugimiya become synonymous with the tsundere archetype, and what was her impact on anime in general? From mascot character to protagonist, she is one of the most prolific voice actors in the industry. Here is the recap of the dubbing deity that is Rie Kugimiya.

Origins

Born May 30, 1979 in Osaka, Kugimiya has been active in the industry for nearly 25 years, first earning her stripes with Japanese voice talent agency, I’m Enterprise in the first-ever summer training program. for voice actors sponsored by Japan. Storytelling Institute. His first role came in 1998, in the video game prologue study -Shaking heart-, where she played the role of Tadami Seki.





From the start of her career, Kugimiya’s talents were used to voice juvenile and young adolescent characters, but she has since diversified her repertoire with various interesting roles that do not fit the way she started her career. This association with youthful characters is due to the quality of his voice and his inflection which gives his characters even more youthfulness, but it also tends to give them a bratty edge, which reinforces the association with childhood. or adolescence.

A prolific VA

Kugimiya works hard and has earned a huge reputation. At this point, veteran anime fans only need to listen to a character for a few moments to point it out, and that’s due to them appearing in a plethora of different roles. His codification of the tsundere archetype is also partly a consequence of Kugimiya’s long list of roles, particularly in slice-of-life and romantic anime. Here is an overview of some of his most iconic roles, which of course is by no means exhaustive:





Alphonse Elric, Fullmetal Alchemist2003, 2009. She also played Catherine Anne Armstrong in both versions of the anime, and Xiao Mei in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood .

. Shana, Shakugan not Shana, 2005-2011. This role made Kugimiya “urusai” (“shut up”) particularly memorable, due to Shana’s habit of saying it three times in a row each time. It even landed her the role of Chloe D’Apichier in 2022 in part 2 of The Vanitas Case Study having an easter egg moment when the character said “shut up” twice in a row.

having an easter egg moment when the character said “shut up” twice in a row. Isabelle Yamamoto, Paradise Kiss 2005.

2005. Kagura, Gintama, 2006 – present. This role earned her the Best Supporting Actress award at the first Seiyu Awards.

Louise de la Valliere, Zero’s Familiar2006 – 2012.

Nagi Sanzenin, Hayate the Battle Butler 2007 – 2013. This, along with the role of Shana, saw Kugimiya win Best Supporting Actress at the second Seiyu Awards.

2007 – 2013. This, along with the role of Shana, saw Kugimiya win Best Supporting Actress at the second Seiyu Awards. Aisaka Taiga, Toradora! 2008. This role saw her win Best Actress at the third Seiyu Awards.

2008. This role saw her win Best Actress at the third Seiyu Awards. Happy, Fairy tale ; Eden’s Zero , 2009 – present. Kugimiya’s performance makes Happy one of the most beloved mascots in recent Shounen anime.

; , 2009 – present. Kugimiya’s performance makes Happy one of the most beloved mascots in recent Shounen anime. Juuzou Suzuya, tokyo ghoul 2014 – 2019. What sets this role apart is the huge difference from the characters she had played in the past, as well as the fact that Kugimiya takes a completely different approach to the sound of her voice to match the nonchalance yet Juuzou psychotic.

2014 – 2019. What sets this role apart is the huge difference from the characters she had played in the past, as well as the fact that Kugimiya takes a completely different approach to the sound of her voice to match the nonchalance yet Juuzou psychotic. Kotaro Sato, Kotaro lives alone, 2022. Somehow, Kugimiya managed to hone his specialty and used his ability to voice juveniles to fully realize one of anime’s youngest protagonists. At just four years old, Kotaro’s character called for an even younger voice, but due to his precociousness, the voice acting veteran had to somehow grant this child an “older” vocabulary and demeanor, while still retaining sound more youthful than her. never had to do.





queen of versatility

As mentioned earlier, Kugimiya is known for her portrayal of the tsundere archetype; however, its real superpower is its ability to find variance in that small niche and carve out bigger spaces for itself as well. She can’t just be considered Queen Tsundere, as she has shone through all sorts of roles.

One of Kugimiya’s most baffling masterclasses is of course his portrayal of the depraved Suzuya Juuzou from tokyo ghoul, a character whose ridicule is commensurate with his psychotic nature and violent tendencies. Despite the terror that is Juuzou, Kugimiya maintains a level of sweetness in her voice when playing him, which adds even more to the fear factor every time he appears. Happy, while having a childish voice, sounds different from Kugimiya’s portrayal of other childish characters, and there is a particular quality she applies when playing the blue cat.





Like many others, Kugimiya has also had her fair share of voice acting roles, taking on several interesting roles, such as Primrose Everdeen in The hunger Games, eleven in stranger things, and even Peppa Pig. Her video game appearances are nearly as extensive as her anime roles, with Kugimiya taking on the various roles that come with the anime video game adaptations she has starred in. Some of his notable roles in video games include Haruka Sawamura from Yakuza series, Rise Kujikawa in Persona 4,

Aside from voice, Kugimiya, like many other voice actors in the anime industry, also has a singing career. One of his most notable performances would be alongside fellow countryman Toradora! cast members Eri Kitamura and Yui Horie on the anime’s first opening theme song, Pre-Parade!, as well as the final theme, Orange. His discography includes several singles, and two albums: Kokohadoko, which was released in 2012; and Semete Sora woMorewhich was released in April 2020.





Impact

Over the course of nearly 25 years, Kugimiya has taken on a variety of roles in video games, anime, movies, and more, spawning a career of several highly regarded and notable performances. The attribution by fans of a nickname to celebrate his influence on the tsundere archetype, particularly in the first half of his career, is proof of his status as a living legend.

As a veteran who consistently lands more breakout roles that push his boundaries as a voice actor, Kugimiya is perhaps an example of an actor whose brilliance only grows with age, and many actors would have every right to be proud of themselves. if they only had half of Kugimiya Rie’s career.

