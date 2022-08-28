Actor Jamie Foxx impersonates Donald Trump. You will love it!





If you want to cheer yourself up a bit, we have a hilarious video for you that will surely put a smile on your face. Well, if you know a little about Hollywood, you might know Jamie Foxx. The actor and comedian is also a great R&B singer and a master of impressions. How do we know, you ask? Well, a video of Foxx impersonating Donald Trump has gone incredibly viral and you should definitely check it out. The now viral video has been shared by several social media platforms. In the short clip, Jamie Foxx can be seen impersonating Donald Trump. His impersonation was just on point and left Snoop Dogg, Brian “B. Dot” Miller and Elliott Wilson wide open. Jamie even nailed the ex-president’s voice and the impersonation was pretty weird. In fact, Foxx was on the Rap Radar podcast to promote his movie Day Shift. “Jamie Foxx may look like Donald Trump,” the post’s caption read. Watch the viral video here: Jamie Foxx may look like Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/uyrQ4l6zMY Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 25, 2022 The video garnered over 10 million views after being shared online. Netizens also loved Jamie’s Donald Trump impersonation and voiced their opinions in the comments section. “Foxx is truly the most talented artist in the game,” wrote one user. Another user commented, “Hands down the most talented human being on the planet.” See comments here: Foxx truly the most talented artist in the game GP (@lFoLKist) August 25, 2022 By far the most talented human being on the planet. Bird Gang Puck (@daillone215) August 25, 2022 @Trevornoah this is how to impersonate Trump. Charlie (@crwankote) August 25, 2022 It sounds just like them Drizzyyy (@Big_drizzy13) August 25, 2022 I’m not surprised how talented this man is, his level of talent is extreme He can act and do impersonations and his acting position is excellent, he also writes his own lyrics and plays the piano while he sings The skies the limit for Jaime Foxx OYOMA MCCARLEY (@yodafresh1) August 25, 2022 Jamie Foxx might be the greatest impersonator of all time. Dude is pure talent and straight up comedy!! Vernon Baker (@EthanBG) August 25, 2022 Day Shift starring Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg, and Dave Franco, among others, premiered on Netflix on August 12. — ENDS —

