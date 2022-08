Heather Rae El Moussa wears blue leggings while cradling her baby bump – Hollywood Life

See the gallery





Image credit: Bauergriffin.com / MEGA Heather Rae El Moussa34, looked delighted on a recent day of filming sell sunset. The pregnant star showed off her growing baby bump in a flattering outfit that included a gray and white patterned short-sleeved button-up sweater and light blue leggings that had open zippers at the bottom. She also wore leopard print slippers and accessorized with dangling earrings as her long blonde hair was part down and part braided on top of her head. After Celebrity News The beauty waved to people outside and even held up a peace sign at one point while walking and holding her phone and a can of drink. She appeared to be wearing makeup that brought out her best features and looked relaxed and content. It is unknown who she was filming with that day as she was only photographed by herself. Heathers latest outing comes a month after it was revealed that she and her husband Tarek El Moussa were expecting a child together. It was a huge shock, said Heather People on exciting news. We did not expect this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan. I think when you least expect it and there’s no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be, she added. I’m so excited that it happened like this. Hot Items Currently trendy now



Although this is the first baby for Heather, it is not for Tarek. The TV personality already shares children, taylor11, and Brayden6 years old, with ex-wife Christina room, and Heather previously admitted to loving being their stepmom. I really love being a bonus mom for Taylor and Brayden, she said in 2019. They are such amazing kids and I love them so much. Heather and Tarek tied the knot in 2021 and have been very open about their journey to trying to have a child together. Ever since I started sharing my fertility journey with you, probably one of the #1 questions I get asked is what made you change your mind about having your own children? Well my love for Taylor and Brayden is almost indescribable, it has helped me realize that I am capable of being an amazing mom and really can, she wrote to fans in a previous post on social networks. Related link Related: G Flip: 5 things to know about singer spotted kissing Chrishell Stause

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hollywoodlife.com/2022/08/27/heather-rae-el-moussa-blue-leggings-baby-bump-selling-sunset-photos/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos