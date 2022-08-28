Rule change would ease vaccine requirements in daycares





The Department of Public Health and Human Services heard public comment on Thursday on a proposed rule change that would relax vaccination requirements in daycares. Under the new rule, children attending daycare could get a religious exemption for vaccinations against diseases like polio and measles. Additionally, the rule would eliminate vaccination requirements for staff and volunteers who work at the centers. In the hour-long meeting held on Zoom, dozens of people ranging from doctors to public health officials to parents testified against the rule, saying it would put children at greater risk of contracting diseases deadly and reduce the ability to respond in the event of an epidemic. No one testified in support of the rule. Allison Drake, program specialist for DPHHS, said at the meeting that the new rule was needed to bring child care centers into compliance with two laws passed in the last legislative session that allowed broad religious exemptions and prohibited discrimination based on vaccination status. The ministry wants these changes to provide consistency for parents and guardians as children transition from daycare to school, Drake said. She continued, Parents and guardians determine the child care settings that best meet the needs of their children. She also said eliminating vaccination requirements would help alleviate staffing issues at daycares. Ministry proposes to remove staff vaccination requirements; the department believes this change will reduce workforce challenges, she said. Martin Finnegan, a parent who testified on Thursday, said he generally likes when the government is left alone, but said the proposed rule change could put his children at risk. I believe the government should keep its nose out of our business. But there is an important exception to this. And that’s when one person’s exercise of freedom affects another person’s freedom, he said. Adding, My children could be in the same daycare, and you are putting them at risk. Marian Kummer, a retired pediatrician, testified on behalf of the Montana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and said extending religious exemptions to daycares would lead to lower vaccination rates for children in daycares. Diseases covered by vaccinations are more lethal in this population. Therefore, it is imperative that they are protected as much as possible, she said. Using measles as an example, she said 95% of the population needs to be vaccinated to prevent outbreaks and said that won’t happen if we allow religious exemptions. Pediatrician Kathy Rogers agreed. The suggested changes will increase the risk of infectious diseases and the youngest and most vulnerable population of infants and children, she said. And these changes will become hurdles for parents whose primary goal is to keep their child or children safe in daycare. Lisa Casper, executive director of the Montana Association of Public Health Officials, also spoke out against the rule. By adding non-medical exemptions and removing staff vaccination requirements, the department is posing incredible health risks in child care centers for babies who have not yet completed their vaccination schedule and for immunocompromised children, he said. she stated. Each exemption diminishes herd immunity, which is so essential for our youngest children and therefore the safety of licensed daycares.

