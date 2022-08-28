JK Rowling on her special absence from the ‘Harry Potter’ reunion – The Hollywood Reporter





JK Rowling says it was her choice not to appear on HBO Max Harry Potter meeting aired on January 1. In an interview Saturday as part of Graham Norton Radio show podcastbroadcast on Virgin Radio UK, the Harry Potter author and fantastic beasts the writer clarified his absence beyond archival footage in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts. Rowling noted, in an excerpt from the podcastthat despite speculation, he was asked to attend the meeting and that “nobody said not to come”. “Yeah, I was asked to be on it and decided I didn’t want to do it,” she said. “I thought it was more about the movies than the books, you know, rightly so. I mean, that was the point of the anniversary. Following the announcement that Rowling would not be appearing alongside the film’s cast and other members of the creative team in the retrospective marking the Harry Potter at the Sorcerer’s Stone release, it has been speculated that his absence may be due to controversy surrounding the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child story author’s comments about transgender people. These comments have been condemned by a number of LGBTQ+ rights groups, including GLAAD, the Human Rights Coalition and The Trevor Project. Rowling herself has yet to comment on her absence from the special, but sources said Weekly entertainment that his team believed the author’s archived comments that were shown at the meeting “were adequate”. They also denied that Rowling’s comments about the trans community played a role in her decision not to appear. Prior to the reunion, various cast members had already commented on the Harry Potter the author’s public stances, with stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Eddie Redmayne among those who have made statements in support of the trans community. Other actors, like Ralph Fiennes and Robbie Coltrane, have made statements supporting Rowling. During the brief interview, the author was also asked if she still has a relationship with the “younger cast” of the franchise, including those who have “spoken about you,” according to Graham. “I have. Yes, I do,” Rowling said. “I mean, some more than others, but that’s always been the case. You know some that I knew better than others.

