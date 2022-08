Tim Pool’s ‘Only Ever Wanted’ Soars on iTunes Music Chart

Tim Pool has just expanded his media empire. And, in the process, dealt a blow to personal freedom. Not bad for the podcasting powerhouse known for its contrary opinions and ubiquitous knit cap. Pool, a former progressive who has moved on given the modern political scene, wrote and sings lead on “Only Ever Wanted” through his label Timcast Records. The atmospheric track features veteran rock drummer Pete Parada, formerly of The Offspring. Parada left the group last year under difficult circumstances. He refused to receive one of several COVID-19 vaccines, causing a permanent rift with his bandmates. The Offspring ousts drummer Pete Parada for choosing not to get a COVID shot: https://t.co/3IEpio6oQq pic.twitter.com/JDMewVYlDY CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) August 3, 2021 The 48-year-old musician suffers from Guillain-Barr syndrome, an immune disorder that prompted his doctor to warn him against the vaccine. Now he’s lined up with Pool to deliver a blow to the corporate music scene. This industry, much like Hollywood, Inc., has adhered to draconian vaccination policies during the pandemic, which has left some artists out of work. So far, so good. ‘Only Ever Wanted’ stormed the iTunes music charts in less than 24 hours, landing in second place overall behind Britney Spears first new song in six years“Hold me closer.” Pool released a direct statement about the song’s success and its implications. “Winning the culture war is about building culture. The Daily Wire understands that with their kids content and movies and that’s why Timcast started doing non-political shows and now music,” the Tomcats IRL host said in the statement. “We want people who are too scared to speak up to feel like there’s another way to make a living, that they don’t have to bow to the cult to make good art and we want ordinary people who don’t care about politics getting associated with our sphere of influence. Parada said Pool reached out to him after The Offspring cut ties with the veteran drummer, suggesting the pair were considering a collaboration. “I was impressed with the range of material he had already written and could instantly hear what I would do with these songs,” Parada said in a statement. RELATED: 7 INDIE SUCCESS STORIES THAT GIVE US ALL HOPE Independent artists, especially those who go against progressive groupthink, are flexing their muscles on iTunes. Rapper Tom MacDonald avoids labels or other trappings of mainstream music, but his songs consistently rank at or near the top of the charts. Country legend John Rich comes promoted a new protest song, “Progress”, through pro-free speech outlets Truth Social and Rumble. Rich quickly found his song at the top of the music charts. Other alternative music success stories include rapper Bryson Gray’s song “Let’s Go Brandon” hits #1 on iTunes.

