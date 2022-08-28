Gotham Actor is campaigning for the role of The Thing

Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four is slowly coming together after its official theatrical release on November 8, 2024, kicking off Phase 6 of the MCU.

Fans recently received confirmation that Wanda VisionMatt Shakman is in preliminary talks to direct the upcoming blockbuster, news that could potentially be confirmed as early as September’s D23 Fan Expo. But now there’s an even bigger decision that’s been part of the fan discussion for years now which will star Mr. Fantastic, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm and The Thing.

John Krasinski still doesn’t know if he’ll play Reed Richards again after his time in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesswhere he portrayed the hero of Earth-838 before Earth-616 saw their own version of the team form. The Mandalorian Director Bryce Dallas Howard also responded that her name was thrown into the mix for Sue Storm, stating that it was just a rumor.

Of the main cast, the character that goes the most under the radar is actually the tallest member of the team, Ben Grimm/The Thing. That changes now thanks to a star of Gotham sharing his own desire to join the MCU in this important new role.

Gotham Star’s Push to Play MCU’s Thing

wonder

Actor Drew Powell, known for his roles as Solomon Grundy and Butch Gilzean on Gotham, took to Twitter to campaign to play Ben Grimm/The Thing for the MCU’s Fantastic Four.

August 26, Powell job a GIF version of the June 1966 “Fantastic Four #51” cover, which features The Thing in the foreground of the image.

Early the next morning, he shared a response to this Tweet from the Twitter user @papanate03noting that Powell was clearing “big vibes from Michael Chiklis.” Chiklis played the role in both 2005 films The Fantastic Four and 2007 Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

Powell is one of the few actors to have campaigned to play The Thing in the past two years.

fantastic beasts star Dan Foger shared a post from early August urging him to play the thing, Fogler calling Ben Grimm a “dream role” for him:

“I made my day to yancy street. Thank you for thinking of me. Dream role.”

In July 2022, Numbers star David Krumholtz campaigned for himself to play The Thing, noting in particular that he shares Ben Grimm’s Jewish faith in the comics. He later deleted his post from Instagram.

Peacemaker star John Cena expressed his willingness to play The Thing in a conversation with Squire in August 2021, while emphasizing the word “thing” three separate times leaves fans unsure how seriously he pursues the role.

“I would consider almost anything. I think staying open to options and different perspectives is a good way to live life. It would just be something I would consider because I like to keep my perspective open to new things.”

Brooklyn nine-nineit is Terry Crews also talked about the potential to play The Thing in 2013, also mentioning Colossus before the character appeared in Ryan Reynolds. dead Pool movies:

“One character I always thought I could play was The Thing from Fantastic Four. Another character I always loved as a fan is Colossus. If there was a way to do that that worked, I would like to be Colossus.

Who will play The Thing in the MCU?

While most fans have pretty definite ideas about who they want to play as the other three members of Marvel’s First Family, The Thing seems to be bringing a much wider array of actors into the mix. But if Drew Powell has anything to say about it, he’d be thrilled to join the MCU with open arms.

Powell played a vital role in Fox’s Gotham series, appearing in nearly every episode of the show’s first four seasons before being absent from season 5. With his schedule now fairly open over the next couple of years, he could definitely bring the kind of vibe that fans seek from the MCU’s Thing, with the build and look to embody the character well on the big screen.

With the movie still over two years away, the casting process will likely be long and extensive as Marvel makes sure to cast the right actors to deliver the MCU’s take on this iconic team. And with Powell being one of the few big names campaigning for this particular role, it could be an uphill battle over who will be the MCU’s next big thing.

The Fantastic Four is set to hit theaters on November 8, 2024.