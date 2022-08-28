Entertainment
Gotham Actor is campaigning for the role of The Thing
Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four is slowly coming together after its official theatrical release on November 8, 2024, kicking off Phase 6 of the MCU.
Fans recently received confirmation that Wanda VisionMatt Shakman is in preliminary talks to direct the upcoming blockbuster, news that could potentially be confirmed as early as September’s D23 Fan Expo. But now there’s an even bigger decision that’s been part of the fan discussion for years now which will star Mr. Fantastic, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm and The Thing.
John Krasinski still doesn’t know if he’ll play Reed Richards again after his time in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesswhere he portrayed the hero of Earth-838 before Earth-616 saw their own version of the team form. The Mandalorian Director Bryce Dallas Howard also responded that her name was thrown into the mix for Sue Storm, stating that it was just a rumor.
Of the main cast, the character that goes the most under the radar is actually the tallest member of the team, Ben Grimm/The Thing. That changes now thanks to a star of Gotham sharing his own desire to join the MCU in this important new role.
Gotham Star’s Push to Play MCU’s Thing
Actor Drew Powell, known for his roles as Solomon Grundy and Butch Gilzean on Gotham, took to Twitter to campaign to play Ben Grimm/The Thing for the MCU’s Fantastic Four.
August 26, Powell job a GIF version of the June 1966 “Fantastic Four #51” cover, which features The Thing in the foreground of the image.
Early the next morning, he shared a response to this Tweet from the Twitter user @papanate03noting that Powell was clearing “big vibes from Michael Chiklis.” Chiklis played the role in both 2005 films The Fantastic Four and 2007 Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.
Powell is one of the few actors to have campaigned to play The Thing in the past two years.
fantastic beasts star Dan Foger shared a post from early August urging him to play the thing, Fogler calling Ben Grimm a “dream role” for him:
“I made my day to yancy street. Thank you for thinking of me. Dream role.”
In July 2022, Numbers star David Krumholtz campaigned for himself to play The Thing, noting in particular that he shares Ben Grimm’s Jewish faith in the comics. He later deleted his post from Instagram.
Peacemaker star John Cena expressed his willingness to play The Thing in a conversation with Squire in August 2021, while emphasizing the word “thing” three separate times leaves fans unsure how seriously he pursues the role.
“I would consider almost anything. I think staying open to options and different perspectives is a good way to live life. It would just be something I would consider because I like to keep my perspective open to new things.”
Brooklyn nine-nineit is Terry Crews also talked about the potential to play The Thing in 2013, also mentioning Colossus before the character appeared in Ryan Reynolds. dead Pool movies:
“One character I always thought I could play was The Thing from Fantastic Four. Another character I always loved as a fan is Colossus. If there was a way to do that that worked, I would like to be Colossus.
Who will play The Thing in the MCU?
While most fans have pretty definite ideas about who they want to play as the other three members of Marvel’s First Family, The Thing seems to be bringing a much wider array of actors into the mix. But if Drew Powell has anything to say about it, he’d be thrilled to join the MCU with open arms.
Powell played a vital role in Fox’s Gotham series, appearing in nearly every episode of the show’s first four seasons before being absent from season 5. With his schedule now fairly open over the next couple of years, he could definitely bring the kind of vibe that fans seek from the MCU’s Thing, with the build and look to embody the character well on the big screen.
With the movie still over two years away, the casting process will likely be long and extensive as Marvel makes sure to cast the right actors to deliver the MCU’s take on this iconic team. And with Powell being one of the few big names campaigning for this particular role, it could be an uphill battle over who will be the MCU’s next big thing.
The Fantastic Four is set to hit theaters on November 8, 2024.
|
Sources
2/ https://thedirect.com/article/fantastic-four-casting-the-thing-gotham-actor
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurg[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]