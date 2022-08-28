How Netflix star Mo Amer brought the Palestinian experience to TV

Comedian Mo Amer at Quixote Studios in Los Angeles earlier this month. (Wesley Lapointe/Los Angeles Times)

When Mo Amer decided he wanted to become an actor, there was never a question of where to find the best material. After all, he grew up in Texas as Mohammed.

Stories about his family’s pains of assimilation, Americas distorted view of Muslims and how chocolate hummus is a hate crime have been turned into live shows filled with Amers, TV specials such as Netflixs Mo Amer: The Vagabond and his sets with the Allah Made Me Funny troupe. Now the Palestinian American entertainer has dedicated his life to the semi-autobiographical Netflix series Mo, a new eight-part comedy he co-created with Ramy Youssef.

The show follows a Muslim immigrant named Mo (played by Amer, of course) who was born in Kuwait and raised in working-class Houston, where he still lives with his mother and brother. Mo has been waiting for asylum since they all came to the United States when they were 9 years old. The fear of being caught by immigration and customs authorities, his pride in his misunderstood Palestinian heritage and the universal desire to integrate are the springboard for a bittersweet situation. comedy that dares to venture into dark emotional territory.

The real Mo is a lot like the fictional one: he speaks English, Arabic, and Spanish, loves hip-hop, and at one point sold counterfeit designer clothes out of the trunk of his car to survive. Today, however, Amer has a burgeoning stand-up career, his own show, and a role in DC’s upcoming superhero movie Black Adam. The 41-year-old artist spoke with The Times about what it took to make America’s first-ever Palestinian sitcom. (The following has been edited for length and clarity.)

Your character, Mo, is Houston through and through. He loves the city, the food, the people. He listens to local rappers. He drinks lean. But he’s also an immigrant, and that’s a big part of his story. It features a unique combo for a comedy series.

Yes, and he has a long history of immigration. But in reality, it is the story of every man. I don’t want to be corny, but it’s a story of struggle, a story of identity. It’s a story of wanting to fit in and feeling cool. It has all these layers where really anyone can really connect to it. You don’t have to be Arab or Palestinian or Muslim or Christian. It does not matter. That was the intention of the show and that’s usually what the response is when someone hears my own story they feel very empathetic towards it and relate to it in some way .

Still, your Palestinian heritage matters a lot in the series. Mo loves her mother’s hand-pressed olive oil. He makes jokes that he should be good at throwing stones. His family is stateless and he is haunted by the torture his late father suffered when he was moved to Kuwait.

I tip my hat to my mentor Danny Martinez, who always told me to write universal and be universal. It doesn’t mean being hacky or boring. No, it means being grounded in your own perspective and culture, but having that nuance. Where it’s truly universal is where the magic is.

Mo is truly the first comedy of its kind. How do you do something that hasn’t really been done before?

There is no plan for this. Even when collaborators asked me how I imagined the tone of the show, it was, OK, who am I? I listen to a bit of Palestinian folk music and love bluegrass, and I’m a bit blues and hip-hop. A little chopped and screwed.

What prompted you to move from stand-up to comedy series?

I’ve been thinking about the series since I was a baby. I was 14 or 15 when I started writing the series. I was thinking of putting [some of the ideas] in a television special, and then friends who I respect enormously said, No, you have to record this and put it on a TV show. OK I will do it. So I kept banking all of these stories and ideas until we sold the show and started getting into it. You don’t realize how hard it is to keep the right balance across eight episodes. Seasoning through story lines, character backgrounds, several different origin stories. This story of belonging, the story of wanting to belong somewhere, to feel accepted and trustworthy.

Mo Amers’ Texas roots are as important to Mo as her Palestinian roots. Amer, left, with Rutherford Cravens. (Rebecca Brenneman/Netflix)

Your ethnicity is often politicized due to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. How do you navigate this tension, or play with it, in your comedy?

I do not know what you’re talking about. (laughs) Just tackling the subject on its own makes something hyper-political, so it was more about focusing on the relationships on the show. For example, in the show there is the Arab uncle and the Israeli uncle together [at the cafe]. They’re still at each other’s throats, but they’re best friends in a weird way.

And when they argue about the conflict, Mo calls them Arafat and Rabin. He asks if they are doing a podcast. It’s hilarious.

You don’t have to be politically aggressive. It’s more about sprinkling certain things throughout the season. You have a Palestinian family on television. Let the characters talk about that experience and it will humanize everything and give people a reference and a face. There was no face. No reference. It’s only pictures online, so people don’t know about it.

Many of your fans have commented on social media that they never thought they would see the day a show like yours would air as a series.

I saw it all the time. Everyone just needed to catch up. I have always been here. These stories have always been present. It was frustrating. You have to be patient and keep writing. This is the best advice I can give to myself and others. Keep writing, no matter what, and treat it like a savings account. You don’t know when you’re going to quit.

There’s also a big moment where Mo walks into a Catholic church at the behest of his Mexican American girlfriend, Maria (played by Teresa Ruiz), and confesses to a priest played by local rapper Bun B.

I think it’s just a beautiful yarn. He trusts his girlfriend. Then we see a Muslim man walk into a church struggling with his beliefs and let go of those things because in his mind it’s like, maybe that’s a good thing because there’s anonymity here. Maybe it would be good for me to talk to someone who doesn’t know who I am and who, you know, doesn’t look me in the face. And being Palestinian, Jesus was Palestinian, from Nazareth. It’s a crazy overlooked fact. It’s pretty wild to see Mos’ discomfort being lulled by someone who is completely outside of his religion. But he gets something out of it.

What made you want to be an actor?

It’s a very easy answer. I first saw live stand-up comedy at the Astrodome when I was 9 or 10. My brother took me to a cattle show and a rodeo to take my mind off things. I had only been in the United States for about four months. The show was co-directed by the band Alabama and Bill Cosby. It was my first time seeing a stand-up comedy and it was at the height of Cosby’s fame as The Cosby Show. It was my first time learning about this art form: Wait, you can go on stage, express yourself in any way and tell any story, and talk about politics? Like what?! I had never seen this before. I knew immediately that was what I was meant to do in life. I told my brother, and he was like, Yeah, okay. But no, you don’t understand. That’s what I’ll be!

Life has given you a lot of material.

Oh my God! I’m a Mohammad in Texas! Touring the South before 9/11, as a teenager, I was the only one who ever did that. I realized very quickly that people were having a cultural experience with me. Not only are they laughing with me and having fun and wanting to hang out, they’re intrigued.

What else are you working on?

A ton. I’m in the Black Adam movie and will be filming after that special podcast comes out, I’ve made a deal with Luminary, who I’m currently recording with. And I’m quietly shooting a movie right now. I won’t say what it is. I’m also constantly writing stuff, working on season 2 of Mo in my head.

Do you sleep sometimes?

I slept two days ago. I got five hours, which is about standard at this point. I think I’m going to have an eight hour period here soon. It’s gonna be amazing. I can not wait.