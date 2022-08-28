Bengali actor Ananya Chatterjee slams death rumors after namesake dies

Bengali actor Ananya Chatterjee is upset after a news portal confused him with veteran actor Ananya Chatterjee, his namesake who died on August 26. Clearing up the confusion, the National Award-winning actor shared a note on Facebook and updated fans on his well-being. She also said many people contacted her after her fake death report. Read also : I’d love to be on a dance reality show: Ananya Chatterjee

Ananya shared a screenshot of one such fake death report and assured her fans of her safety. She wrote, Ananya di was a good human being, we worked together. She was a very happy person. His sudden death is tragic. I pray for his soul. There was a time when the production houses were really confused between us. But, that was when we had landlines, and now when we have social media and cell phones. To continue this even after his death is an injustice. It’s not done. I correct the error here. For those who were worried about me, I want to let you know that our senior actor Ananya Chatterjee has left us. She was an established actress. I pay homage here.

Facebook post by Ananya Chattejee.

After the article was removed from the site, the 45-year-old Abohoman actor also said: I am truly, immensely touched by the interest you have shown me, the love you have shown me. To all the people who have called/texted me since yesterday, people who have written on my social media, I am truly, deeply humbled. Thank you for your love and blessings! Nothing can be more overwhelming.

Veteran actor Ananya Chatterjee died on Friday. Reportedly, the cause of her death was a lung infection and she was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata for the same reason. She has appeared in several Bengali TV shows and movies, such as Sona Roder Gaan, Parvarti Sangbad Poonada Dootara Saath and others.