Golden Entertainment reaches agreement to sell Maryland Casino





Golden Entertainment announced Thursday that it has entered into definitive agreements to sell the Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Maryland for $260 million in cash. Pursuant to the terms of the agreements, Century Casinos will acquire the Rocky Gap business for $56.1 million, subject to customary working capital adjustments, and VICI Properties will acquire an interest in the land and associated buildings at Rocky Gap for $203.9 million. The cash consideration represents a multiple of approximately 10x the adjusted property EBITDA for the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2022, Golden Entertainment said. The transaction is expected to close in mid-2023, subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions. Rocky Gap is one of six casinos in Maryland. The Maryland casino gaming market is worth approximately $2 billion per year. “Rocky Gap is a truly unique resort destination and I want to thank all of our team members who work hard to consistently deliver a top-notch gaming and entertainment experience for our customers,” said Blake Sartini, President and CEO. from the management of Golden Entertainment. A declaration. “Since Golden began operating Rocky Gap seven years ago, we have invested our resources in improving the property’s amenities and our contributions to the State of Maryland. We are confident that Century Casinos will be a great operator of Rocky Gap and a strong partner for the community in the future. Strategically, this transaction will allow Golden to focus on the continued success of our operations in key markets. The sale price represents an attractive premium multiple to our current valuation and will provide us with additional financial flexibility to create shareholder value. Golden Entertainment said Macquarie Capital was acting as financial advisor and Latham & Watkins was acting as legal advisor on the transaction. After the sale, Golden Entertainment will own nine casinos, all in southern Nevada. The company also operates video game machines in approximately 1,100 locations and owns more than 60 traditional taverns in Nevada. Golden Entertainment is also licensed in Illinois and Pennsylvania to operate video game terminals.

