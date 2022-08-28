Stranger Things Actors Eddie and Chrissy Reunite in Adorable Photo





Stranger Things actress Grace Van Dien shares a photo from her reunion with Joseph Quinn, reuniting Eddie Munson and Chrissy Cunningham.

stranger things‘ Eddie Munson and Chrissy Cunningham reunited. Chrissy actress Grace Van Dien shared a photo taken with Eddie actor Joseph Quinn on Twitter, writing alongside the image: “Hellcheer say hello to you from our lunch break.” The moment elicited a broad reaction from stranger things fans online, who will likely never see the cast’s characters together again in the show’s fifth and final season. RELATED: Stranger Things Writers Reveal Season 5 Episode Count While Eddie has become a fan-favorite character and plays a recurring role throughout stranger things Season 4, Chrissy only appears in the first season episode “Chapter One: The Hellfire Club” (alive, that is). In the episode, Eddie meets Chrissy to sell her marijuana, so she can deal with terrible visions and nightmares she has. After asking Eddie if he has “maybe stronger” drugs, they go to his trailer at night, where Eddie sees Chrissy being psychically murdered in a gruesome way. Chrissy is the first major death and victim of antagonist Vecna ​​during the show’s fourth season. Vecna ​​(Jamie Campbell Bower) is introduced as a villain from the Upside Down universe who possesses telepathic and telekinetic powers similar to Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). However, unlike the young heroine who protects her friends in Hawkins, Indiana, Vecna ​​behaves more like a serial killer, murdering her prey by trapping her in a nightmarish vision, breaking her bones and causing her to burst. the eyes. RELATED: The Handmaid’s Tale Used Kate Bush Before Stranger Things – And Did It Better Because Eddie is the last person to see Chrissy alive, he is believed to be responsible for her murder by the Hawkins Police Department and other Hawkins residents, such as Jason Carver (Mason Dye). Fans need not worry about Eddie being wrongfully convicted and imprisoned on the show, given that he himself dies at the end of Season 4. Eddie is tragically killed by a massive swarm demobats in the season finale, Piggyback”, and takes his last breath in the arms of his friend Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) in Upside Down.

While Chrissy’s body is seen in Vecna’s mindscape throughout Season 4, a fan theory circulating online is that Eddie will return in Season 5 as an adaptation of the show. of Dungeons & Dragons‘Kas. A large number of stranger thingsThe villains are named after characters from the role-playing game, with the first names of Vecna ​​and Kas having dropped into “The Hellfire Club” while Eddie, Dustin and others play together. Because Kas is a vampire who serves and ends up betraying Vecna ​​in Dungeons & Dragonssome fans believe the show will resurrect Eddie with a similar character arc in Season 5.

The first four seasons of stranger things are available to stream on Netflix. As of this writing, Season 5 does not have an official release date. Source: Twitter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbr.com/stranger-things-eddie-munson-chrissy-reunion-netflix/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

