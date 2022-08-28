Bollywood fights boycott trend with South Indian stars?





Bollywood is facing a crisis, crumbling under the weight of bad business, the harmful tendency to boycott, and negative publicity from all sides. This began to translate into a dislike of the industry that once offered hope and entertainment to countless people. Today, Bollywood is nothing more than parlor gossip. Who was boycotted, who was trolled, what movie bombed, people only seem to be obsessed with how ugly it is.

Paramount Pictures On the other hand, South Indian films from the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam film industries shine brightly. Thanks to the pandemic, people have been exposed to more regional content via OTT and the appeal of these films has remained so much that they have started releasing in theaters in Hindi-speaking regions as well. Allu Arjun-featured, Pushpa: the ascent became so popular in 2021 that its Hindi version hit the 100 crore mark, a rare feat for South Indian films. Similarly, the Kannada film, KGF: Chapter 2The Hindi version grossed over Rs 44 crores. Both movies also performed exceptionally well on Amazon Prime Video, even though most people had already seen them in theaters.

AA Movies This has turned South Indian stars into bankable assets that ensure decent attendance in theaters. There have been many examples of famous stars in the South getting their start in Bollywood and finding a comfortable space and audience in both industries. However, the frequency of this transition has increased over the past year due to a new trend of South Indian films in Bollywood. This is why we have seen a sudden rise of stars like Naga Chaitanya and Vijay Deverakonda making their Bollywood debut. After the success of stars like Dhanush and R. Madhavan in Bollywood, filmmakers are ready to cast more regional stars not only in supporting roles but as lead leads.

Eros International This has blurred the line between the two film industries, paving the way for a more united Indian film industry instead of small segments like Bollywood, Kollywood, etc. In 2022, many South Indian stars from the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam film industries have made their Bollywood debuts, and many more are in the pipeline.

FRJ Shalini Pandey, actress of Arjun Reddywho inspired Kabir Singhwas seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar as the wife of Ranveer Singh. Companion Arjun Reddy star, Vijay Deverakonda will make his Bollywood debut in liger on August 25, 2022. Rashmika Mandanna, the female lead in Pushpa: the ascent and alleged girlfriend of Vijay Deverakonda, will make his Bollywood debut with Sidharth Malhotra in Majnu mission. Meanwhile, Nayanthara will make his Bollywood debut opposite Shahrukh Khan in A bag.

AA Movies The woman behind the success of O give of Pushpa: the riseSamantha Ruth Prabhu made her OTT debut with Amazon Prime Videos family man and will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of The Citadel with Varun Dhawan. For filmmakers, it’s a carefully calculated gamble. Only time will tell if it pays off.

