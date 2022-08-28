Vijay Deverakonda’s first Pan India film, liger, recorded a flat trend on Saturday. According to initial estimates, liger collected in the range of Rs. 4.10 to Rs 4.50 crores, bringing the total collections to Rs. 10.25 crores. For those who don’t know, liger collected Rs. 1.25 crores in paid previews, followed by Rs. 4.50 crores on Friday.

Liger (Hindi) Box Office Estimate Day 2: Vijay Deverakonda Star Records Steady Trend Saturday; collects Rs. 4.25 crores

The film industry is driven by the masses and the youth, however, with negative discourse, a healthy weekday trend is unlikely. There is a big India v Pakistan game on Sunday and as a result collections will see a downward trend from the conventional skip patterns on Sunday.

If the speech was positive, liger would have emerged as the winner, as there definitely seems to be an interest from the public in watching mass cinema on the big screen. liger will sync the opening weekend with preview paying just under Rs. 15 crores and from there it won’t go up much. Lifetime business is expected south of Rs. 25 crores.

liger did the best business in places like UP, Bihar and some other centers in the mass belts, while national multiplex chains remained weak. Two-Day Deals Still Better Than Many Bollywood Movies Released This Year, Despite Negative Talk

More pages: Liger Box Office Collection, Liger Movie Review