rahul vaidya news: Rahul Vaidya’s big revelation after the death of BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat. Here’s what he has to say





Rahul Vaidya has shared photos of the late actor-turned-politician’s funeral and demanded justice for Sonali Phogat, who died aged 42. He believes Phogat was drugged and murdered and wants those convicted to be punished. Rahul Vaidya took to Twitter and demanded justice for his friend Phogat. Sonali Phogat died under mysterious circumstances in Goa earlier this week.

Initial reports suggested that BJP leader Phogat had suffered a heart attack. However, post-mortem reports tell a different story. Police are investigating as a case of unnatural death has been recorded. The BJP leader was cremated in the presence of friends and family on Friday. Rahul Vaidya took to Twitter and posted that Sonali was murdered after being drugged. He wanted the perpetrators arrested and brought to justice. He thinks inhuman behavior prevailed in his case. Rahul Vaidya took to Twitter earlier and expressed his grief and condolences. He ended his Tweet with RIP Sonali.





Background



Sonali Phogat was staying at a hotel in Anjuna, where she arrived on August 22. Goa Police say Phogat felt unwell on Monday and was taken to hospital at 8am the next day. She was declared dead. Police have written to the Forensic Medicine Department of Goa Medical College asking to appoint a group of doctors for an autopsy on Thursday. Post-mortem reports suggest Phogat has multiple blunt force injuries to his body, police said. However, one murder case was recorded. Rinku Dhaka, Sonali's brother, filed a complaint and the matter is being investigated.

Q. Who was Sonali Phogat?



A. Sonali Phogat was an actress who later turned into a politician. She was a BJP leader. Q. Why is Rahul Vaidya seeking justice for Sonali Phogat?



A. Rahul Vaidya and Sonali Phogat were together in Bigg Boss house and made friends. Vaidya seeks justice for his late friend.



