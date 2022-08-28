Actress Bella Thorne replaced in “big love” left Hollywood after being fired

Child stars usually have a small window of time before they are no longer considered for roles that require children. Things can get dicey when a child actor appears on a long-running TV show. Puberty arrives and the child actor must be replaced.

For some of these beloved child stars, the transition is difficult and they resort to a quiet life outside the spotlight. Actor Bella Thorne replaced in Great love left Hollywood after being fired.

Bella Thorne started acting at a young age

11 years ago today “shake it up” aired on Disney Channel. The series, starring Zendaya and Bella Thorne, ran for three seasons. pic.twitter.com/HLCaj2R9kg — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) November 7, 2021

Thorne was born in 1997 and raised by her mother after her father died when the star was just 9 years old. The Florida native began modeling as a baby, appearing in magazines and TV commercials. Thorne made her acting debut in 2003 as an extra in stuck to you.

Thorne’s career seemed to blossom after her appearance in film as she was cast in TV shows such as dirty sexy money and Surroundings. Thorne’s big breakthrough came in 2010 when she landed a role on the HBO show Great love. Her work on the show opened doors for the star as she landed her breakthrough Disney Channel stint shake it.

Thorne and her shake it co-star Zendaya has started making waves in the industry. They played in shake it for three seasons before Disney canceled the series. During this time, Thorne explored her other talents, focusing on music.

After leaving Disney, the young star began making regular film appearances, mostly in teenage projects. His most important roles include The DUFF, Mix, You got me, I still see you, Amityville: awakening, Midnight ‘Sun, Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chipand The babysitter.

‘Big Love’ replacement actor Bella Thorne has retired after being fired

Great love stars Daveigh Chase and Jolean Wejbe in 2006 | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc for HBO LA

As The Goonies star Jeff Cohen once pointed out, puberty is a “career end” for many child actors. Jolean Wejbe appeared on Great love since her debut in 2006, playing Teenie. However, when Season 4 rolled around, Wejbe was fired and replaced by Thorne.

In the end, the main reason Wejbe had to be replaced was that she had grown up. Addressing the Los Angeles Time, Great love Creator and showrunner Will Scheffer said, “Because our show is so tightly structured, we don’t typically have year-long breaks between seasons. We never have time for our characters to age with our actors, which is good in general.

“Unfortunately our Teenie [Jolean] — our cute little pixie — just jumped,” Scheffer continued. He said that by the time Wejbe turned 13, she was still playing an 11-year-old girl but had outgrown “and looked like a 15 year old girl”. Wejbe has decided to leave Hollywood and hasn’t had any acting credits since his stint Great love.

“big love” followed a polygamous Mormon family