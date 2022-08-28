Great British Bake Off’s Paul Hollywood reveals he once served Tom Cruise a hefty room service order

Entertainment
‘We need 12 muffins to go!’: Great British Bake Off’s Paul Hollywood reveals he once served Tom Cruise a big room service order
Paul Hollywood of Great British Bake Off has revealed he once served Tom Cruise a special request for room service at the Dorchester Hotel in London.
The celebrity chef, 56, who worked at the hotel before rising to fame on the hit TV show, recalled the time he had to bake 12 muffins for the Top Gun star, 50.
He said The mirror: ‘I remember Tom Cruise was there and we were making blueberry muffins with pumpkin.’
Good food: Great British Bake Off’s Paul Hollywood has revealed he once served Tom Cruise a special request for room service at the Dorchester Hotel in London
“And we were running out of it for room service for some reason and one of the room service guys came over and said, ‘We need 12 muffins to go’.
‘I went, ‘What? Why? We have to do it but we are not doing it yet”. He said, “No, Tom Cruise wants them”. I went, ‘What? OKAY!’ I said, “Okay guys, we have to make some that we need to get them out.”
Paul concluded, “So we made him these blueberry muffins and they were really good.”
Fame: The celebrity chef, 56, who worked at the hotel before rising to fame on the hit TV show, recalled the time he had to bake 12 muffins for the Top Gun star, 50.
The 13th series of The Great British Bake Off is due to start later this year.
And as Paul prepares for another stint as a judge alongside Paul Leith, he has revealed in a new interview that he deliberately says the word “wet” on “every show”.
The chef admitted that after a viewer called the word ‘inappropriate’ he went out of his way to say it at every opportunity when criticizing competitors’ cooking.
Deliberate: As Paul Hollywood prepares for another stint as judge alongside Paul Leith, he has revealed in a new interview that he deliberately says the word ‘wet’ on ‘every show’
He saidThe mirrorA: ‘Someone once told me they didn’t like the way I say ‘wet’ on Bake Off. They said it was an inappropriate word, but I think it’s a big word. I made sure to say it now on every show.
Another personal quirk he loves to display on the show is his love of destroying contestants’ pastries, which they painstakingly spent hours building.
Opening up about the great pleasure he takes in plunging a knife into the cakes, he says: “I cut everything. I do not care. I like to see them wince. Our job is to get in there and sometimes their flavors are in the middle.
Cheeky: Paul admitted that after a viewer called the word ‘inappropriate’ he went out of his way to say it at every opportunity when criticizing competitors’ firings
But as the TV star opened up about his penchant for liquidating viewers and bakers, Paul told how Channel 4 show participants had plenty of ‘bottles’ to bake for him and Prue, 82 .
He explained, “You have to be very brave to do Bake Off because you have to stand in front of Prue and myself and be timed. It takes a lot of bottle to get into this tent and cook.
He went on to say that the timing was “the hardest part to deal with” and said he would also “walk away” if the contestants asked him to.
It comes after in May the star admitted he would never have taken the Bake Off job had he known how it would affect his private life.
He told FEMAIL: “Would I have done Bake Off if I knew all this was coming, the loss of my privacy?”
‘No, I wouldn’t have. The financial benefits are great. It’s a job, and to earn money you have to work hard, but ultimately what matters is your privacy and your anonymity.
‘Anything related to the family, you have to be careful. Trying to maintain family relationships is really difficult when they are in the public domain.
“It’s hard enough outside the public domain, but doing it in the public domain is impossible.”
Career: It comes after in May the star admitted he would never have taken the Bake Off job if he had known how it would affect his private life
