2020 National Film Awards winners announced





'Gor', 'Bishwoshundori' emerged as top winners







The Ministry of Information today announced the winners of the National Film Awards 2020. The awards recognize artists' contribution to Bangladeshi films. The Lifetime Achievement Awards will be given to renowned artists Anwara Begum and Raisul Islam Asad for the year 2020, for their tremendous contribution to the Bangladeshi film industry.







Raisoul Islam Asad Anwara Begum “>







Read the list of other recipients below. Best film : Gor (The Grave), produced by Gazi Rakayet and Faridur Reza Sagar Bishwoshundori, produced by Anjan Chowdhury Best Documentary: Bangabandhur Rajnoitik Jibon or Bangladeshi Obbhyudoy directed by Syed Ashique Rahman







Gazi Rakayet siam ahmed “>







Best short film: Aarong, directed by Jannatul Ferdaus Best Director: Gazi Rakayet (Gor)







Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Siam Ahmed (Bishwoshundori) Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Deepanwita Martin (Gor)







Deepanwita Martin Best Supporting Actor (Male): Fazlur Rahman Babu (Bishwoshundori) Best Supporting Actor (Female): Aparna Ghose (Gondi) Best Actor in a Negative Role: Micha Sawdagor (Bir) Best Child Artist: Mugdhota Morshed Wriddhi (Gondi) Best Music Director: Belal Khan (Bishshash Jodi Jayre; Album: Hridoy Jurey) Best Singer (Male): Imran Mahmudul (Tui Ki Amar Hobi Re; Movie: Bishwoshundori) Best singer (female): Dilshad Nahar Kona (Tui Ki Amar Hobi Re; Movie: Bishwoshundori) and Somnur Monir Konal (Bhalobashar Manush Tumi; Movie: Bir) Best lyricist: Kabir Bakul (Tui Ki Amar Hobi Re; Bishwoshundori) Best Composer: Imran Mahmudul (Tui Ki Amar Hobi Re; Bishwoshundori) Best Story: Gazi Rakayet (Gor) Best Screenplay: Gazi Rakayet (Gor) Best Dialog: Fakhrul Arefeen Khan (Gondi) Best Art Direction: Uttam Kumar Guha (Gor) Best Cinematographer: Pankaj Palit and Mahbub Ullah Niaz (Gor) Best Editor: Darling Islam (Gor) Best Makeup: Mohammad Ali Babul (Gor) Best Sound Designer: Kazi Selim Ahmed Best costume: Begum Enamtara

