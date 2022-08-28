Fairy Tale Confession/Proposal Scenes From Bollywood Movies We All Dream About





Bollywood Proposal Scenes

We have always accused Bollywood films, especially romantic comedies, of raising our expectations and setting unrealistic standards when it comes to dreamy proposals and romantic love stories. We have always expected such out of this world gestures from our loved ones who would show up at the airport to stop and propose to you or stop their car in the middle of the road and propose to you. Well, Bollywood has always been about the fantasy world and we have fallen prey to its unrealistic portrayal of expressing your love. So here are some of the best Bollywood movie proposal scenes that still give you butterflies in your stomach and ignite your cinematic desires- Dil Chahta Hai Featured Video Now, that requires courage. Crashing your lover’s sangeet party and then confessing your love to her is huge. Aakash gets down on her knees and expresses her feelings for Shalini in front of her fiancé, then wins her over. Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani Bunny and Naina’s proposal scene is surreal yet sweet. An over-ambitious man who is afraid to commit approaches his lover and asks her to travel the world with him. Baaja Baarat Group The relationship between Bittu and Shruti was as crispy as pakora bread and Bittu proved the saying Better late than never as he finally confessed his love to Shruti and made us swoon over them. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na Tera mujse hai pehle ka naata koi, yuhi nhai dil lubhata koi, jaane tu ya jaane na..maane tu ya maane na”, well, need I say more about Jai’s proposal for Aditi. Not really! Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Mardo ka mister teen sirf aurton ke saamne jhukta hai, maa ke saamne, durag maa ke saamne and… the rest of his story. Shah Rukh Khan has always managed to transcend us to the land of euphoria and with this proposal scene he stole our hearts. JugJugg Jeeyo It might sound too gritty, but we can’t deny that this scene is also kind of a guilty pleasure. Kukko getting the proposal question inked on his body and asking Naina to marry him was both unique and surprising. heaven Every girl’s ideal proposal involves Emraan Hashmi turning his car into the middle of the street and getting down on his knees. What’s your favorite proposal scene? Let us know in the “Comments” section.

