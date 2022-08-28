Amitabh Bachchan talks about his COVID-19 quarantine; says he mopped the floor, cleaned the bathroom and did the chores all by himself: Bollywood News

Amid his filming schedule, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to reveal that he had tested positive for COVID and had self-quarantined from any association with the public. His announcement came earlier this week, after which many fans expressed concern over his health. However, the superstar recently took to his blog, where he assured his fans that he is recovering well, but with the update, the actor also mentioned that he is not working with a team, who do all his tasks for him. He mentioned that he did all the housework himself as he self-quarantined and even answered phone calls and emails personally.

Amitabh Bachchan began his blog by saying: So the whole day is filled with temporal and timeless memories of the past and present and some thoughts for the future…a process that is never factored into schedules loads that we follow… Most of the time an entire team gets sidelined by individuals facing such loads.. but picking a team is a work of art – a work of art that requires another team ..! the problems are then endless and it has been noticed, at least by your Blogmaestra, that mutual aid is beyond any teamwork. The moment you start preparing for the briefing or educating the team, you might as well get up and do it yourself. it is the most satisfying and efficient operation of all operations.

Those who have worked with you for a long time and learned your movement habits and tastes do not love like others.. but the self knows better than any other.. so.. Rather than waste time and l energy to discipline a newcomer to his training, it may be prudent to educate oneself.. and nowhere is this more important and in execution than times of isolation for fear of the ViD 19, or for to be more specific, its dominant variant.., yet another excerpt from the blog says.

As a result, the exercise of making your own bed, cleaning your bathtub and toilets, wiping the floor, turning on the necessary sockets and switches, preparing your own snack and drink (tea and coffee), folding and set up the wardrobe with his clothes, answer calls and mobile answers personally, write his own letters .. and submit to the prescription of drugs by doctors without the help of nursing staff .. EVERYTHING .. this is what life is made of in these times.., the actor wrote.

And it’s the most enjoyable and satisfying experience of all. so .. back to the disease .. the sensation of feelings is in its stable state .. which in the present circumstances is the best one can do , or should .. One might say , and is often tempted to do so too, to announce an improvement or even more, and find that the next day your declaration is overtaken by the very opposite .. better then to be in reserve .. in restraint .. in quiet appreciation for those who send wishes, give them the gratitude they deserve .. and breathe! he concluded.

