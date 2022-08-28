Shooting Stars, Failed Movies » Glamsham

Today, people simply refuse to come to the cinema. This change in attitude was demonstrated recently when few people came to see Akshay Kumar’s “Raksha Bandhan” or Aamir Khan’s “Laal Singh Chaddha”. A week later, the same reluctance was evident for the relatively smaller film, “Do Baaraa.”

‘Raksha Bandhan’ and ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ were both released in the same week to take advantage of the extended holiday period beginning with the Raksha Bandhan festival on August 11, leading up to Independence Day and ending with New Year Paris on August 16. When two high-profile films have been released in the same week at other times, both have often proven to be hits and there was no reason these two shouldn’t have enjoyed that long weekend. and reap the benefits. Unfortunately, there were no takers for either!

When a movie flop there are various reasons to fall back on and until recently it was audiences’ fear of coming to theaters following the Covid-19 pandemic and the growth of OTT platforms during the confinement. But, then, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ worked; ‘The Kashmir Files’ too, despite such deterrents. Both did excellent business.

Starting with ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and ‘Raksha Bandhan’, we have a new excuse: Boycott! The thing is, neither movie was boycotted by any religious or other organization. There was no boycott of any kind! There have been quite a few films against which a call for a boycott has been launched, such as “PK” and “Dangal”. “PK,” in fact, first ran under police protection and became one of the biggest box office hits. These calls for a boycott are not working.

This boycott thing is a game that people play on social media. Most often, the actors whose films are to be released sponsor such and other gimmicks, or encourage them. They seem to consider this as a promotion!

Kareena Kapoor was known for making comments on social media urging people to go ahead and ban her film (Laal Singh Chaddha). There was no boycott and yet the film is a disaster. Now what? She must feel so stupid.

Have people stopped going to the cinema and watching movies? It doesn’t seem like that’s happening. If so, why do Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Marathi and Gujarati language films seem to work well. Of course, regional cinema has its own challenges, but people haven’t abandoned it.

The problem with Punjabi films is oversupply. The funding probably comes from all over the world, which keeps the industry going. If seven or eight movies fail, they are followed by a big hit and that breathes new life into the industry.

The Bhojpuri industry had become huge giving not only many hits but also superstars with big fans (three of them are even Members of Parliament). But the region does not have a reputation for being fair. Here, the producers invest the money to make films, but the cinemas gobble up the profits. Their greed has crippled the Bhojpuri industry, but the good news is the birth of Chhattisgarhi cinema. Few films are shot there, but still, it’s a start.

Marathi films have survived many ups and downs and have never been subject to what happened to Hindi films. Marathi has its own culture, talent pool and boasts of some of the best handwriting. If their reach has remained limited at the box office, it is only because Marathi cinema never has fair play time and lacks the purchasing power of Bollywood.

Then there is the resurrection of the Gujarati film industry. Once upon a time, it produced regular musical hits, but the producers were mostly foreigners making the most of the state government’s tax exemption and subsidy policies. Unfortunately, the content was mostly folk-based and the quality of the movies was pathetic to say the least. The films appealed to the lower strata of society and never attracted regular middle-class or upper-class audiences.

New Gujarati films are now aimed at young people. They have plush production values ​​and are well worth watching. In fact, the latest release, “Fakt Mahilao Mate” (Only For Ladies), is on its way to becoming a blockbuster.

Apart from these booming regional films, it must be worrying for Hindi stars that now dubbed South Indian films are setting records in the Hindi belt!

There is this starlet, Tapsee Pannu, whose recent release, ‘Shabaash Mithu’, collected around Rs 2 crore and ‘Do Baaraa’, in the region of Rs 3 crore, at the box office. His ‘Do Baaraa’ didn’t have an audience, which led to the cancellation of shows. She wants her film to be boycotted. This way, she wants to be in the same league as Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar. She said she felt left out! Left from what?

First you need to be fully accepted, which you are not, and that is unlikely to happen. You call on people to boycott you, but which ones? There is no one in the cinemas. We never accuse our movie stars of having a lot of intelligence, but that’s no reason for them to display a lack of it.

Regional cinema thrives on the failure of Hindi cinema to deliver what audiences want. They don’t identify with what Hindi creators have been offering for a few years.

There was also the matter of Ajay Devgn getting into a social media spat with Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep over dubbing Southern films into Hindi. It was rather immature of him to raise this debate when some of Devgn’s blockbusters are remakes of southern films! This is also true for many other Bollywood actors.

Many of these issues make Hindi movie stars look small in the eyes of their fans. They lost their respect and reputation. They do the things least expected of idols. I have mentioned at other times instances where these stars failed to live up to expectations, such as the cases of Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut, etc.

How can a Kareena or a Tapsee be so arrogant to tell people to boycott her movie when it’s not even her movie? Others have invested in it. And what happens to the hundreds who worked behind the scenes to make this movie? As a star, you’re the face of a movie and you have a passion for fulfilling the aspirations of hundreds of people working behind the scenes. Alas, you fail and unload your frustrations on the spectators who make your success and that of your films.

Somewhere down the line, the Hindi film industry lost the plot. Stars are seen where they shouldn’t be seen (in silly commercials) and they open their mouths at the wrong time. They better learn that without an audience, there is no fame.

–By Vinod Mirani