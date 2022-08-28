Jannat Zubair, Mr Faisu and others celebrate ‘Bollywood fever’ in Cape Town





Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is one of the highest rated shows in the reality genre, and its captivating content has caught the attention of the audience. Participants fight scary stunts and overcome their fears to survive until the end of the show. Viewers enjoy the sight of their favorite contestant battling scary critters and overcoming their fear of heights, water, and several other things. The current season has maintained its consistency by remaining the highest rated reality show. New Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 promo: Today, Colors TV uploaded a new Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 promo giving a preview of what audiences will be able to watch in the upcoming episode. In this promo, we see Jannat Zubair, Mr.Faisu and other contestants celebrating “Bollywood fever” with the team members in Cape Town. Amidst this, we see glimpses of the contestants struggling to perform the assigned stunts. The caption for this promo read: “Cape Town mein chaaye Bollywood fever ke rehte, khiladiyon ko kis tarah ke khatron ka saamna karna padega? Anytime on @voot”. Click here to watch New Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 Promo Besides the stunts, the contestants had a gala moment with Rohit Shetty while filming the show. They formed a good friendship and stood as strong pillars for each other while performing the stunts. They encouraged and encouraged each other during their tasks and also had a lot of fun. About Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: So far there have been five expulsions of Erika Packard, Aneri Vajani, Chetna Pandey, Sriti Jha and Shivangi Joshi. Currently, the competitors for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pandey, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, and Jannat Zubair. The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premiered on July 2, 2022. Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 EXCLUSIVE: Chetna Pande Thinks THIS Contestant Has All The Potential To Win The Show

