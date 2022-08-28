Former EastEnders star Ashvin Luximon dies of aneurysm aged 38 | EastEnders





Former EastEnders star Ashvin Luximon has died of an aneurysm aged 38, his family have confirmed. The actor was best known for playing Asif Malik, Martin Fowler’s naughty schoolmate, on the BBC soap opera between 1999 and 2003. Luximon died on July 23, and the funeral was held on August 11. His family set up a tribute sitewhere they raise money for the NSPCC and the suicide prevention charity Andys Man Club. Ash’s unexpected passing has hit us all hard, but we want to take time to remember his larger-than-life spirit. He loved and was loved by so many, a statement on the site said. He sang a mean karaoke tune and had a voice loud enough to be heard from outer space! He brought laughs and the best hugs. Brother Alvin Luximon paid tribute to Ashvins birthday on August 13, writing on Facebook: Happy birthday brother, I’m sure you are having a lot of fun and making everyone laugh. EastEnders fans and friends of the actor also left tributes on the site, writing: You were a top notch dude with a heart of pure gold. I am proud and very lucky to have been your friend. Enfield-born Luximon appeared in 146 episodes of EastEnders as Malik, where he bonded with James Alexandrou, who played Martin Fowler at the time. The pair’s storylines included getting into trouble ranging from vandalism to growing cannabis before Malik passed his A-levels and left Walford to go to college. Archie Bland and Nimo Omer walk you through the best stories and what they mean, for free every weekday morning Enter your e-mail adress Enter your e-mail adress Register “,”modes”:” “,”newsletterId”:”morning-briefing”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you the first issue every weekday”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy and Terms of use to apply. Luximon has also appeared in promotional videos for Bus Safety and British Airways. His other television appearances include Grange Hill and Hope and Glory.

