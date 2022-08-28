Neil Gaiman reflects on his Doctor Strange pitch and that of Guillermo Del Toro





Neil Gaiman reflected on his and Guillermo del Toro’s pitch for a strange doctor film. Years before the Marvel Cinematic Universe was created with Jon Favreau Iron Man, Neil Gaiman and Guillermo del Toro had an interest in bringing Doctor Strange to life on the big screen. So much so that they even pitched an idea for the film to Kevin Feige. Neil Gaiman is currently enjoying great notoriety thanks to Netflix’s adaptation of his famous comic book series, The sand man. With renewed interest in his work, some are understandably curious how projects with the world’s biggest franchise, Marvel, may have crossed paths with him. Well, during an appearance in Josh Horowitz Happy Sad Confused podcast, he reflected on his pitch for this would have been directed by Guillermo del Toro: “Kevin and I have spoken a few times over the years about things. The only one I wish, though, the odds are probably, I think the way they did it commercially was better than, but I remember back in 2007, having minimalist conversations with Kevin Feige about “And about Doctor Strange?” Then talking to Guillermo del Toro, and Guillermo and me having these ideas about Doctor Strange and starting the beginning, me starting the beginning of the conversation with Kevin about “I could do Doctor Strange with Guillermo.” And basically they said ‘We just want to focus on the main characters right now. Doctor Strange is top of the line, we don’t want to go there. ‘” Neil Gaiman also revealed what kind of Doctor Strange story he and Guillermo Del Toro were coming up with: “There were some cool things in it. My favorite thing about Doctor Strange was the idea that the only thing we really wanted to do was have his adventures, have him become an alcoholic and a disbarred doctor, all that kind of stuff, happen in the 1920s. So the idea is, he went through all of that and training to be the greatest magician in the world in maybe the early 30s, late 20s, and he’s been living in Greenwich Village for 90 years, he’s the same aspect at home, and nobody really notices it. We just liked that idea, and he would have run out of time. But other than that, it would have been very nice of Steve Ditko, because, you know, he’s the best. Here is the synopsis of Multiverse of Madness: The MCU is unlocking the multiverse and pushing its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to face a mysterious new adversary. Directed by Sam Raimi from a screenplay written by Michael Waldron, the film stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg and Rachel McAdams. Multiverse of Madness is available now on Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD 4K Ultra HD, and is also streaming exclusively on Disney+. Be sure to continue following Heroic Hollywood for all the latest news on the future of Neil Gaiman and Guillermo del Toro, and subscribe on our YouTube channel for more original video content! Source: Happy Sad Confused (Going through TheDirect.com)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://heroichollywood.com/neil-gaiman-guillermo-del-toro-doctor-strange-pitch/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos