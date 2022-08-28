A gigantic work of art is born: Michael Heizers City opens in the brutal Nevada desert after 50 years | Sculpture

JAmerican artist Michael Heizer never really expressed his intention to Towna monumental, sprawling complex of concrete mounds, geoglyphs and pyramids located in the brutally hot and inaccessible high desert of Nevada, about three hours northwest of Las Vegas.

But after 50 years of waiting, this week visitors will finally have the opportunity to begin forming their own interpretations of the 77-year-old artist’s work. Carving is not ritualistic and may not be fully comprehensible or necessarily useful. His mere presence may be his greatest strength.

I remember walking the earth with Michael in 1973. [There was] nothing but me, Michael, a few survey markers and lots of wind, says Barbara Heizer, the artist’s ex-wife, who spent 17 years in Nevada beginning in 1974.

She remembers that he had planned everything. But maybe he didn’t think it would take so long. When you jump off a cliff like this and have no financial support, it’s not easy. But he always wanted it done.

Part of the city of Michael Heizers. Photography: Ben Blackwell

Townwhich measures 1.5 miles long and half a mile wide, joins a series of land art masterpieces that includes Robert Smithsons spiral jetty in Utah, Walter De Marias lightning field in New Mexico and James Turrells Roden Crater in Arizona, each created by a group of free artists who set out in the late 1960s to free art from the confines of the gallery.

For a previous major project, Double negative, beginning in 1969, Heizer dug a 1,500-foot-long, 50-foot-deep, and 30-foot-wide trench on the opposite slopes of the Mormon Mesa in Nevada, which required blasting and mining of 240,000 tons of rock. There’s nothing there, the artist said, but it’s still a sculpture.

He has since completed many projectsincluding levitating massa 2012 large-scale sculpture that caused crowds to line the bridges and service lanes of a Los Angeles freeway as a 340-ton boulder was moved from east Los Angeles to the Los Angeles County Museum, proving that moving giant stones is equally contemporary as a prehistoric concern.

American artist Michael Heizer is known for his large-scale works. Photography: Isaac Brekken/New York Times/Redux/Eyevine

Heizer’s father was an archaeological anthropologist. Born in Berkeley, California, the artist traveled to Peru and Mexico as a teenager, then to Egypt. I think a lot was brewing for him in terms of work at the time, says Barbara Heizer. He always wanted to build Town after Double negative. That was the plan from day one. This is one person’s focus and point of view.

Town found a supporter in the person of the late U.S. Senator Harry Reid, who was would have been captivated by the project and the Heizers embrace of the landscape. Reid helped block proposals for a rail line to transport nuclear waste to a proposed storage facility under nearby Yucca Mountain.

The surrounding landscape was protected by the Obama administration, and Town is within the 704,000-acre Basin and Range National Monument, which also contains Native American sacred and cultural sites dating back 13,000 years. In protecting the land, President Barack Obama noted that the Heizers project is one of the most ambitious examples of the quintessentially American land art movement.

A view of part of the city. Photography: Joe Rome

Before Town was completed, art critic Dave Hickey wrote: The roads, domes and pits within the excavation are elegantly outlined by long, quiet Sumerian curves. They restore our sense of distance and scale, so the complexity of Town reveals itself as a graceful intervention in the composed and complete desert.

It is not necessary to know Heizer’s intentions for the sculpture. Smithson, the unassigned philosopher in the land art group, has expressed interest in redefining mines and used quagmire piles and activating the sculptural side of human activity.

It’s a big piece of nature, of the real world, in an art world that speaks so much of fantasy, wit, irrationality, dreams and concepts, says artist and critic Walter Robinson.

I often think when I see one of these art products, wow, what a job this is. Whether I like it or not, I’m overwhelmed by the intensity of the artists’ ambition.

For some of the earth artists, the material was the earth itself, hence the term Earth Art, and they proclaimed to remake art from scratch. They in turn influenced a generation of artists, including in Britain Richard Long and Andy Goldsworthy, who later made sculptures that became part of the fabric of the country, but often made their own projects more adaptable to the natural world.

The land art movement was born at a time when the environmental movement in the United States was taking shape. By creating works that could not be exchanged and required a dialogue with elements of the environment, the artists of the earth called on the viewer to question their perception of art.

The visitors of Town carving will be limited to six per day, and Heizer expressed concern that too many could damage the artwork.

But the completion of Town did not please everyone. Char Miller, a professor of environmental analysis and history at Pomona College, Calif., acknowledges Heizer’s dedication, but questions the earth artists’ willingness to tear up the earth because they thought they could do it better. This clashes with an environmental culture that holds that the integrity of places is the integrity of places and beautiful in itself.

However, such arguments can only slightly, if at all, harm the achievement of Heizers. Robinson considers Town mythical and atavistic.

It’s Sisyphus pushing the rock up the hill only for it to come down again, he says. It has to be one of the grandest and most ambitious endeavors an individual artist has ever undertaken.