3 successes and 28 flops, a disastrous year for Bollywood

It is undeniable that Bollywood is going through a very bad phase. Post-pandemic releases have not lived up to expectations. As a result, most movies released this year so far have exploded at the box office.

We have already entered the seventh month of the year and all we can say is that it has been a disastrous year for Bollywood so far. Of 35 notable releases, only three managed to make it big while 28 exploded at the box office. Here is a look at the 2022 Bollywood box office verdict.

Badhaai Do

Bollywood’s first major release of 2022, Badhaai Do, collected Rs 20.62 Crore in India. It was a box office flop.

Budget: Rs 45 million

India Lifetime Collection: Rs 20.62 million

Verdict: Fiasco

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatts Gangubai Kathiawadi received rave reviews and collected Rs 129 Crore in her lifetime. Despite performing well, it failed at the box office thanks to its massive budget of Rs 180 Crore.

Budget: Rs 180 Crore

India Lifetime Collection: Rs 129 million

Verdict: Fiasco

jhund

Social drama star Amitabh Bachchan jhundwas well received by critics. However, it didn’t have much impact at the box office.

Budget: Rs 35 million

India Lifetime Collection: Rs 15.16 billion

Verdict: Fiasco

The Kashmir Files

The most unexpected blockbuster of the decade is Kashmir Records. Directional Vivek Agnihotris became a breakthrough film and had a huge impact on society. It became one of the highest grossing Bollywood films of all time in terms of ROI.

Budget: Rs 25 million

India Lifetime Collection: Rs 252.9 Crore

Verdict: blockbuster of all time

Bachchan Pandey

The highly anticipated action movie from Akshay Kumars Bachchan Pandeyalso tanked at the box office. In fact, it did not cross the Rs 50 Crore mark.

Budget: Rs 165 million

India Lifetime Collection: Rs 49.9 million

Verdict: Disaster

Offensive

John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakulpreet Singh star sci-fi thriller Offensive was also rejected by the public.

Budget: 70 million rupees

India Lifetime Collection: Rs 16.13 million

Verdict: Disaster

Jersey

Shahid Kapoor attempted to repeat the resounding success of Kabir Singh with Jersey. However, the film failed to cross Rs 20 Crore at the Indian box office.

Budget: Rs 110 Crore

India Lifetime Collection: Rs 19.6 billion

Verdict: Disaster

Runway 34

Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and star thriller Rakulpreet Singh received rave reviews from fans and critics. However, it flopped at the box office probably due to its limited appeal.

Budget: Rs 80 million

India Lifetime Collection: Rs 32.22 million

Verdict: Disaster

Heropanti 2

Expectations were high from Tiger Shroffs Heropanti 2 because it was a sequel to his first successful film Heropanti. Directing Ahmed Khan was a total box office failure despite being released over the Eid weekend.

Budget: Rs 100 Crore

India Lifetime Collection: 24.45 crore rupees

Verdict: Disaster

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey play social comedyJayeshbhai Jordaar failed to attract audiences to theaters and earned less than Rs 20 Crore in its lifetime.

Budget: 90 million rupees

India Lifetime Collection: Rs 15.8 Crore

Verdict: Disaster

Bhool Bhuliayaa 2

Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 received a lot of love from the audience. Released amid low expectations, the film became a box office blockbuster. It’s still going strong at the box office.

Budget: Rs 75 million

India Lifetime Collection: Rs 182+ Crores

Verdict: blockbuster

Dhaakad

The biggest disaster of the year and probably one of the biggest of all time is the action thriller Kangana Ranauts Dhaakad. We don’t have much to say as this movie didn’t even cross the Rs 5 Crore mark in its lifetime.

Budget:Rs 85 million

India Lifetime Collection:2.65 crore rupees

Verdict:Disaster

Anek

Ayushmann Khurana and Anubhav Sinha collaborated again after the success of Section 15. However, this time the duo failed to create any box office magic.

Budget: Rs 45 million

India Lifetime Collection: 8.15 crore rupees

Verdict: Disaster

Jugjug Jeeyo

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anik Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor managed to entertain the audience. However, it still fails to emerge as a net hit thanks to its big budget.

Budget: Rs 100 Crore (including actor salaries)

India Lifetime Collection: Rs 85 million

Verdict: Medium

Rashtra Kawach Om

Aditya Roy Kapurs’ action thriller was a box office failure. It failed to cross Rs 10 Crore in its lifetime.

Budget: 60 million rupees

India Lifetime Collection: Rs 7.11 billion

Verdict: Disaster

Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2

The sequel to the 2020 action drama Khuda Hafiz also failed to attract audiences. Released on July 8, the Vidyut Jammwal star is struggling to break through the Rs 10 Crore mark.

Budget: Rs 50 Crore

India Lifetime Collection: Rs 14.3 billion

Verdict: Fiasco

Blow: The first case

A Hindi remake of the hit Telugu film of the same name starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra also failed to make much impact at the box office.

Budget: 40 million rupees

India Lifetime Collection: Rs 9 million

Verdict: Fiasco

Shabaash Mithu

The biopic of legendary Indian cricketer Mithali Rajs Shabaash Mithu starring Taapse Pannu in a lead role was a total box office failure.

Budget: 40 million rupees

India Lifetime Collection: Rs 2.22 Crore

Verdict: Disaster

shamshera

Ranbir Kapoor’s comeback film Shamshera failed to impress audiences and critics. Fifth YRF flop in a row.

Budget: Rs 150 Crore

India Lifetime Collection: Rs 45 Crore (expected)

Verdict: Disaster

The Return of Villain Ek

A standalone sequel to the 2014 hit thriller Ek Villain is also struggling to draw audiences to theaters.

Budget: Rs 80 million

India Lifetime Collection: Rs 42 Crore (expected)

Verdict: Fiasco

Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan’s most anticipated Forrest Gump remake failed to impress viewers. Mounted on a budget of Rs 180 Crore, Laal Singh Chaddha failed to cross the Rs 70 Crore mark in India.

Budget: Rs 180 Crore

India Lifetime Collection: Rs 60 Crore (expected)

Verdict: Disaster

Raksha Bandhan

Faced with Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office, Raksha Bandhan also sold out at the box office despite being released during the festive season. This is Akshay Kumars’ third consecutive disaster in 2022.

Budget: Rs 80 million

India Lifetime Collection: Rs 45 Crore (expected)

Verdict: Fiasco

examine

Taapsee Pannus’ psychological thriller Do Baaraa was a total box office failure. This is Taapse’s fourth consecutive flop.

Budget: Rs 25 million

India Lifetime Collection: Rs 4 Crore (expected)

Verdict: Disaster

Outside of those big movies, low-budget releases like Mere Desh Ki Dharti, Toolsidas Junior, Lucknow Junction, Dehati Dosco, Nikkama, Sherdil The Pilibhit Saga, and Janhit Mein Jaariwere total washouts.

The biggest hits of Hindi belts are the Hindi dubbed versions of RRR and KGF 2. The Hindi dubbed versions of South Indian films likeRadhe Shyam, Vikram, Valimai, Beast, liger, and Rocket The Nambi Effect also failed at the box office.

Now all eyes are on Bollywood’s next biggies Vikram Veda, Brahmastra, and more. Check out our list of the most anticipated Bollywood movies of 2022.