Kannada Star Raghu Shivamogga Talks Southern Movies Making Waves in Bollywood & More

Raghu Shivamogga started acting in Kannada soap operas (over 10) in 2007 including Arasi, Noorentu Sullu, Manju Musukida Haadi, Illiruvudu Summane, Muktha Mukta etc. Prior to getting into acting, he worked as the head of the Film and Drama Center (CFD) headed by actor-director Prakash Belawadi. Who is Raghu Shivamogga?

Raghu was born in Shivamogga district in Karnataka. Raghu Shivamogga graduated with a degree in Theater Arts from the Ninasam Institute in Sagar, Karnataka. Also Read: Chintaa Mani Review: A Ready-To-Go Concept Packed In A Credible Story Raghus’ love for acting never faded and he continued to perform in various plays over the years including Swayamvaraloka (which earned him his first Mugilu series), Aatankavaadiya Aakasmika Savu, Leelantha, Purushartha, Sooryana Kudure, Cyclist, Four Chapters, Coriolanus and more. Currently, he is one of the founders of the theater troupe Theater Tatkaal and has worked as a lighting designer for his plays including Nanna Thangigondu Gandu Kodi and Kola. He has worked as a lighting designer for over 400 plays. Apart from acting, he got insight into management through courses taught in CFDs. With classic and thematic films screened and discussions held regularly at the CFD, Raghu was introduced to films from around the world. This played an important role in making him accept the film as a medium above all barriers, including language, region or culture. Also read: Drishyam 3: Mohanlal is back with his popular crime thriller; fans rejoice While speaking to Asianet Newsable, Raghu Shivamogga talked about Southern movies that are making waves in Bollywood. “I respect the medium of cinema regardless of language or region. Bollywood has long been considered the only popular way to determine Indian cinema. But the truth is that Sandalwood, Mollywood, Kollywood or Tollywood along with Bengali, Marathi and vernacular language films have done a lot to enrich the Indian film industry,” said Raghu. Raghu added, “I strongly believe that film is a medium that tells the story of a place, a people, a culture so effectively that people are moved by it, and it stays in their heads for a long time and their hearts. Of course, if he can motivate people to make positive changes, surely that’s like the icing on the cake. It’s a proud moment that South Indian films are making such big waves. In 2013, Raghu shifted gears and turned to management. After directing 20 TV movies for Udaya TV, he directed two mega soap operas Madarangi and Janumada Jodi. He thanks B Suresh for giving him the director cap. Raghus Chowkabaara’s short film starring Achyut Kumar won the State Award for Best Short Film. It is the first short film in the history of Kannada short films to be released theatrically and win the state award. The short film also won the SIIMA award. Raghus feature debut Kannada Choorikatte won critical acclaim. Let’s talk about Raghu Shivamogga’s projects:

His next directorial feature Pentagon (a five-film anthology) is about to be released. Some of the big budget movies are currently shooting including Shivarajkumar Veda star, Dhananjay star Hoysala and Duniya star Vijay Bheema. And since starring in ACT 1978, Raghu has so far starred in 17 movies including Love You Racchu, Raghavendra Stores, SCAM 1770, Kadda Chitra, Room Boy, Saddu Vicharane Nadeyuthide. According to Raghu, there is no standard metric for why people like a movie or why people dislike a movie. As filmmakers, we have a responsibility to make a film that tells an effective and compelling story that moves audiences. Whether it’s a big budget movie or a low budget movie, whether it’s from any language or region, cinema should have no barriers. Last updated Aug 28, 2022 2:54 PM IST

